Big Brother: Unlocked returns for its second episode on Friday, Aug. 8, after kicking off last week with a surprise appearance by superfan Bobby Moynihan. Fans are already speculating about who might show up next, analyzing clues dropped on Big Brother‘s Instagram page in hopes of solving the mystery before the reveal.

Season 24 winner Taylor Hale and Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur host the spinoff show every two weeks, catching fans up on the latest in the house, sharing never-before-seen clips, and offering their thoughts on who has the best chance to win. They bring in BB alums, as well as celebrities who are superfans of the show, to join the conversation.

The initial hint shared on Big Brother was a football: “Here is the first clue for the next mystery guest coming to #BBUnlocked.” A football isn’t much to go off of, as there are numerous football players in the world. However, Ricky Williams was the runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother 2.

The second hint gave fans a better sense of the guest’s identity, and it wasn’t a football player. The Instagram clue had a bridge over a lake with trees behind it with the text “The Year was 1986” printed on top. The caption on the post read: “Here’s your second clue. Do you know who it might be from this? 🤔”

Fans thought it could be the bridge from the movie, Stand By Me, which came out in 1986. This led them to think the guest could be Jerry O’Connell, who starred in the movie. He is a known superfan of the show and even filled in for host Julie Chen-Moonves last season when she was out one week.

“Oh, that’s easy. Jerry O’Connell,” a fan said.

“STAND BY ME so O’Connell for sure! Vern!!!!” wrote another.

“It has to be Jerry O’Connell,” said a third.

“Stand by Me, Jerry O’Connell, the train bridge,” said another.

However, some fans wondered how the football connected to The Talk host. One fan explained, “He loves Fantasy Football and is usually on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take at the start of the NFL season.” With Unlocked doing a fantasy draft the first week, it makes sense for a fantasy football and Big Brother lover to be on the series.

The reality TV show will probably drop more hints before Friday. Be sure to pay attention to their socials as well as clues on the live show on Thursday to see if Jerry O’Connell is the right guess.

Big Brother: Unlocked, every other Friday, 8/7c, CBS