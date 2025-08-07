Win big on Jeopardy! and get special privileges. Scott Riccardi, the Jeopardy! super-champion who shattered records and won 16 games, will throw out the first pitch at a baseball game.

The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees’ Minor League Baseball team set in Bridgewater, New Jersey, shared on Facebook, “Us: We’ll take first pitches for $400, Ken. Q: This mechanical engineer from Somerville is a 16-game Jeopardy! champion that will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Somerset Patriots game on Thursday, August 7. Us: Who is Scott Riccardi?”

The August 7 game will start at 6:35 p.m. ET against the Binghamton Bearcats. Those fans not in attendance can watch the game on Bally Sports Live or MiLB.TV.

Riccardi is from Somerville, New Jersey, which is right down the road from Bridgewater. He graduated from South Plainfield High School as salutatorian in 2017 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in engineering from Rutgers University in 2021, according to My Central Jersey.

During his Jeopardy! reign, Scott Riccardi racked up 16 wins totaling $455,000, before being defeated by Jonathan Hugendubler in the Season 41 finale. He made it into the top 10 for all-time winnings in regular play, landing in spot number eight, and even tied for 10th place for consecutive games won.

Jeopardy! fans reacted to Riccardi’s honor on Reddit. “I love it when Jeopardy! champions get to do cool celebrity stuff,” one wrote.

“Given his performance on Jeopardy!, his pitch will probably be a strike! Go get ’em, Scott!” said another.

“Dude had a great run, I hope he gets to enjoy the perks of being a J! Celeb now,” a third wrote.

Riccardi was not the only Jeopardy! alum to get special privileges at a baseball game recently. On July 1, host and 74-game champion Ken Jennings sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning of the Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Guardians game.

The beloved game show host stood in the Cubs’ broadcast booth at Wrigley Field to lead the crowd in the iconic sing-along. Dressed in a Cubs jersey, Jennings took the microphone and belted out the words to the classic song, which was first released in 1908 by Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer.

Check out Scott Riccardi throwing the first pitch on Thursday.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings