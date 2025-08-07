Yanin Campos Dies: The ‘MasterChef Mexico’ Contestant Was 38

Yanin Campos, who competed on two seasons of MasterChef Mexico, has died at the age of 38. She also found success as a TikTok influencer and local TV personality.

Campos died from her injuries after being in a car crash in her hometown of Chihuahua, Mexico. She reportedly lost control of her SUV and hit a parked car on Saturday, August 2, at 6:30 a.m., according to local news outlet El Financiero. After the crash, Yanin Campos was transported to Hospital del Parque. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, August 4.

El Financiero reported that authorities are investigating the crash to determine whether the collision was caused by excessive speed or distracted driving.

Campos’ brother, Raul, shared the news of her death on Facebook on August 4. “To family and friends. We inform and mourn the death of my sister Yanin Campos. The wake is at Hernández Funeral. Starting today at 12 noon. For those who like to say goodbye and join us,” he wrote. Raul’s friends and followers offered their condolences.

Before rising to fame on MasterChef Mexico in 2018, Campos was a nurse and a TV personality on the Chihuahua TV show La tertulia. After La tertulia ended, she auditioned for the fourth season of MasterChef Mexico, where she placed sixth. Campo returned the next year for the “La Revancha” season, alongside her fellow competitors. She placed 11th that season.

Willi Velázquez, who Campos competed against on both seasons of MasterChef Mexico, paid tribute to her on Instagram. “This memory from 2018 just appeared on my cloud,” he wrote in Spanish. “Such sad news for all of us who knew Yan… My deepest condolences to her entire family. Rest in peace.” The video was of the two of them singing and dancing on a bus together while filming the show.

After two seasons on the cooking show, Yanin Campos launched a TikTok account. She posted videos of her cat and her everyday life and shared various trends with her nearly 100,000 followers and 75,000 Instagram followers.