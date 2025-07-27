8 Most Successful ‘MasterChef’ Contestants Ever

The original, British MasterChef is facing an existential crisis — both of its hosts were fired this month! — but the American version, at least, is still cooking up a storm. In fact, as its 15th season — MasterChef: Dynamic Duos — airs on Fox, the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition is hitting its 15th anniversary on Sunday, July 27.

Since MasterChef’s 2010 debut, hundreds of chefs have sharpened their knives and their culinary skills on both the main show and the spinoff MasterChef Junior. And many have done well for themselves after the cameras stopped rolling, finding success in or out of the kitchen. Here are our picks for the most successful MasterChef contestants ever.