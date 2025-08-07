The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Chris McKenna took over the role of General Hospital’s Jack Brennan from Charles Mesure back in February and, despite recent speculation about him leaving, the actor has confirmed he will be sticking around Port Charles for the foreseeable future.

McKenna addressed rumors that spread on social media about him exiting the daytime drama while at the General Hospital Fan Club Weekend this past weekend. He revealed to fans that he’d been promoted to contract status on the long-running soap.

“It’s my first chance since I was a preteen to spend time with a role,” he continued. “At this age, with much more experience under my belt, I’m excited to create a character I can be proud of and love — and hopefully people come to love, even if you love to hate him!”

Then, speakimg with Women’s World this week, McKenna opened up about his decision to stay with the daytime soap, explaining, “It’s no longer a two-dimensional character or a sexy leading man. This is a complex human I get to play—and I get to plumb all the depths, now that I’m going to be sticking around.”

McKenna, who rose to fame playing Joey Buchanan on another ABC daytime soap, One Life to Live, from 1990 to 1993, said he’s excited to dive deeper into his character.

“More and more is slowly getting revealed about this guy, which has been cool to read, we’re starting to see different sides of him and starting to see cracks in his armor,” he explained. “He’s a guy who can’t let his heart get in the way, and he’s fallen in love against his will — perhaps at risk to his career and his health.”

One thing the Touched by an Angel alum is looking forward to is reuniting with former TV mom Erika Slezak, who will be joining General Hospital later this year. Slezak previously starred in One Life to Live as Victoria Lord, the mother of McKenna’s Joey.

“I’m not just hoping to work with her — I’m gonna attack Frank [Valentini, executive producer]f he doesn’t put me in at least one scene,” McKenna joked, adding, “I can’t wait to see her in the hallway. It’s going to be hard for me not to cry. It’ll be special to finally see her again, and I just want to say one word with her on camera. Let me ask her where the bathroom is. Anything!”