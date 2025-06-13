The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Soap opera legend Erika Slezak is making her return to daytime television. Twelve years after she wrapped up her role as Victoria Lord on One Life to Live, the actress is joining the cast of General Hospital.

The news was announced via Slezak’s website. “Erika has just informed me she has signed a short-term contract with ABC’s GENERAL HOSPITAL,” the statement said. “At this time, Erika does not know which character she will be playing or when her scenes will air, but is excited to be working again with Executive Producer Frank Valentini and the cast of GH! More details to follow as they become available.”

Valenti then gave some more details about the timing of Slezak’s appearance. “I am thrilled to confirm that my dear friend and former One Life to Live colleague, Erika Slezak, will appear on @GeneralHospital this Fall. Stay tuned as we prepare to introduce another daytime legend to Port Charles. #GH #OLTL,” he wrote on X.

Fans went absolutely wild over the news, taking to social media to share their reactions. “Erika is an amazing talent and I’ve long been a fan. Can’t wait,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “I’m excited to see her on my t.v. screen again, Frank. Loved her on OLTL for so many years. She’s a powerhouse actress and I know she’ll bring the goods to GH!” and another person commented, “Thrilling news! The best since the Talk got cancelled & Beyond the Gates was announced. I can’t wait to tell all my friends who aren’t on TwitterX! I haven’t watched as much since BTG began as frankly the writing is better there, but this will get GH back on my must view list.”

Slezak portrayed Viki Lord on One Life to Live from 1971 until the show’s run ended in 2012. She also reprised the role in the online revival of the beloved series in 2013. During her tenure, she took home six Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Since One Life to Live ended, Slezak has appeared in a handful of projects. She starred in one episode of The Resident and two episodes of Blue Bloods, as well as in the television film Next Stop, Christmas in 2021. In addition to General Hospital, her other upcoming credit is in Song Sung Blue, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day 2025.

