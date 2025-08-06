Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Rare Comments About Michael Douglas Marriage

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are stronger than ever as they approach a major relationship milestone.

“Can we also say happy 25 years of marriage? I mean, that is such a beautiful testament to the two of you,” Jenna Bush Hager told the actress on the Wednesday, August 6, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. Zeta-Jones agreed before joking, “And we haven’t tried to kill each other. I’m sure he’s tried … but he’s never succeeded.”

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in November 2000 and welcomed their son, Dylan, and daughter, Carys, in August 2000 and April 2003, respectively. (Douglas also shares his eldest child, son Cameron, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.)

“It’s a joy. It is a milestone, especially in this industry,” Zeta-Jones said of the pair’s anniversary. “Look, my son is 25 tomorrow — we can hardly believe that. And it’s been a really wonderful journey, and we’re enjoying this time.”

She also praised Douglas — who announced last June that he has “no real intentions” of acting again — for being “the most supportive that any man could be to me” as she was busy working over the past year and a half.

“And we still have fun. After all these years, our sense of humor is still pretty on, and I think that’s one of the keys,” she gushed. “We laugh together, we laugh at each other, and I think that is just great.”

For now, Zeta-Jones said she and Douglas have “no plans” for their upcoming anniversary, as she will be working “little indie film” later this year. “It’s a character that I’ve been wanting to play for a while, and it’s a five-hander,” she shared. “And I’m going off to do that before we do Season 3 of Wednesday.”

Zeta-Jones plays the iconic Morticia Addams on Netflix’s Wednesday, which dropped the first half of its second season (fittingly) on Wednesday. “I’m hoping my kids are already tuning in because I’m testing them,” she joked to Bush Hager and her guest host, Matt Rogers. “There will be character breakdowns for dinner tonight.”

Watching the “generational appeal” of Wednesday is something Zeta-Jones said she loves about Wednesday. “From nine to 99 years olds,” she said. “The Addams Family has been in our subconscious — well, personally, I can’t remember not knowing who they were. And we close our eyes, we all think of the same image of Morticia. So now, I get eight hours to really delve into all her nuances, and I’m having a blast.”

