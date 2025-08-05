Say howdy to Howdy.

On August 5, Roku launched an ad-free streaming service called Howdy, which, for $2.99 a month, is expected to deliver 10,000 hours of content and thousands of movies and television shows from Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, and FilmRise, along with select titles from Roku Originals.

The new subscription video-on-demand service will run alongside the free, ad-supported Roku Channel and adds to Roku’s growing content lineup.

According to the statement released by Roku, “Howdy is designed to meet consumers where they are, providing content they love with no interruptions on an accessible and affordable service.”

In a promotional clip released by the company, Howdy boasts, “We don’t have everything, but we do have almost everything that you want to watch. And it’s always ad-free for only $2.99 per month.” The video showed off its wares with small clips of films and TV shows from crowd-pleasers such as Elvis, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Reservoir Dogs, Dirty Dancing, American Psycho, The Graduate, and Apocalypse Now: Redux, among others.

“Priced at less than a cup of coffee, Howdy is ad-free and designed to complement, not compete with, premium services,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “We’re meeting a real need for consumers who want to unwind with their favorite movies and shows uninterrupted, and on their terms. Howdy is a natural step for us at Roku, extending our mission to make better TV for everyone, by making it affordable, accessible, and built for how people watch today.”

In addition to Howdy, Roku’s streaming services include the popular Roku Channel and Frndly TV, the second-most popular live TV subscription streaming service among streamers. Howdy will be available initially on the Roku platform with rollout on mobile and additional platforms in the near future.

The service promises no contracts or hidden fees, easy to start and stop, and the ability to cancel at any time.

For more information or to sign up, please visit howdy.tv.