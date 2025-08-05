Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Darren Ritter will be written out onscreen in Chicago Fire Season 14 when it premieres on Wednesday, October 1, on NBC.

It was announced during Season 13 that Daniel Kyri, who plays the firefighter, was one of two cast members not returning in Season 14, but the finale did not write him out. (Showrunner Andrea Newman had told us ahead of time that was the case and she hoped to have him and Jake Lockett back this fall.) And now, social media posts from August 4 confirm that Kyri will be appear in Season 14 as Ritter.

“Back! For a limited time only,” he wrote on an Instagram story of himself, Hanako Greensmith (Violet), and Jocelyn Hudon (Novak) on the set of Firehouse 51. He also reposted Hudon’s Instagram story of himself, David Eigenberg (Herrmann), Christian Stolte (Mouch), Miranda Rae Mayo (Kidd), and Brandon Larracuente (a new series regular) during what looks like a call. See both of them below.

The Season 13 finale didn’t hint at an exit storyline for Ritter. However, near the end of the season, an auditor did warn of changes coming to the CFD.

“We wanted to play because it’s very true to what’s happening now in the world, this auditor coming in and saying, ‘Look, CFD is cleaning house, and things are going to get shaken up,’ and there’s nobody safe in this shakeup,” Newman told us after the finale. “So next season is going to be about how the s**t really hits the fan once that mandate comes down and how things get shaken up and how our team can hold together as a family while all this craziness is happening around them.”

Chances are that will be what explains Ritter’s exit — unless Chicago Fire is about to kill him off in dramatic fashion, as it has several characters before. (We really hope that’s not the case.)

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 9/8c, NBC