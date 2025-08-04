‘DWTS’ Fans Want Karina Smirnoff Back After She Hits the Studio With Current Pros

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

A Dancing With the Stars reunion of pros past and present has fans freaking out.

“Went to the studio and bumped into the GOAT @karina_smirnoff 🔥#ballroomdance #dwts #og #goat,” Daniella Karagach captioned Instagram pics of herself and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, hitting the dance studio with DWTS alum Karina Smirnoff on Saturday, August 2.

Fans shared their excitement over the DWTS crossover in the comments of Karagach’s post, with some speculating that the pics could hint at a potential show return for Smirnoff. “Two GOATS! 🙌🔥❤️,” one user gushed, while another added, “Queen Karina. We need her back on dwts. I’d love to see you guys dancing together. I’ve always thought you were a mini Karina.”

Pointing out Karagach and Smirnoff’s likeness, a different user wrote, “The twins!!! The OG and her clone!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥.” Another person posted, “Two beautiful women! Wish Karina was back on DWTS,” while someone else called Smirnoff “a true great.”

“We miss you Karina!! DWTS 2025?” another user commented. A separate person agreed, writing, “We love ❤️ @karina_smirnoff !!! We miss you!!”

Pashkov shared a video of himself and Smirnoff dancing during their studio session in a Saturday Instagram post of his own. “Bumped into this legend at the studio🙌,” he captioned the clip. “Fun fact: my first ever ballroom lesson when i moved to the US was with @karina_smirnoff 🤩.”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “This made my whole month 😍🔥 @dancingwiththestars BRING MOTHER BACK FOR S34 📣. A second user posted, “Awww miss @karina_smirnoff !!! She was always amazing on DWTS 💕 🔥 Does this mean she might be making a comeback?!”

Smirnoff famously competed as a pro dancer on 18 seasons of DWTS. She made her debut on the ABC competition series during Season 3 in 2006, coming in second place with her partner, Mario Lopez. She took home her first and only mirrorball trophy with J.R. Martinez during Season 13 and came in second place again with Corbin Bleu during Season 17.

Smirnoff announced her initial DWTS departure via Instagram back in February 2015. “I have absolutely loved dancing for all of you for all these years and feel blessed to have been given a platform to put my passion for dance, choreography and creativity on display,” she wrote at the time. “DWTS has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years and i will always have a special place in my heart for it. I am thrilled that now you will be seeing more of me in new arenas in the days and weeks to come.”

She later returned for Seasons 21 and 22 before leaving DWTS for good.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC