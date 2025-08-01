Hallmark is embracing an epic time-traveling romance with Providence Falls. The three-movie special event series, based on Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets’ best-selling trilogy, premieres on August 1 with the first film.

Providence Falls takes place in two different periods: 1844 Ireland and present-day Providence Falls. In 1844, Liam (Lachlan Quarmby) and Cora (Katie Stevens) fall in love, but their romance derails Cora’s destiny, so Liam is sent to the present day to help this reincarnated version of Cora end up with Finn (Evan Roderick) and allow her to fulfill her true destiny.

Stevens stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s San Diego Comic-Con studio to spill details on Hallmark’s epic romantasy adaptation. “It’s got Outlander vibes with angels and reincarnation. It’s steamy, but we keep our pants on.” (Sold!)

Getting the opportunity to develop two versions of the same character was a treat for The Bold Type alum. While she had to “make them very different,” Stevens wanted her Coras to have “a throughline of who they are because, ultimately, we’re telling a love story through the ages that defies time. I had to make sure that those weaving-in points were the same.”

Both iterations of Cora “deeply care about people,” Stevens noted. “They deeply believe that people can change, people can grow, people can become better. And I think that we see that with Cora’s career choice of being a detective. We realize this deep passion that she has.”

The love story between Liam and Cora is at the heart of Providence Falls. However, the 1844 and present-day romances aren’t carbon copies. In 1844, Cora is drawn to Liam because she is “more sheltered,” and Liam is “adventurous and spontaneous and wild.”

In the present day, Cora has no memory of her past relationship with Liam, while he still remembers everything. “Cora is a little more seasoned and unimpressed a little bit” with her potential suitors. “I think it’s going to take a lot more for either of these men [Liam and Finn] to really appeal to her because she is a strong, independent woman,” Stevens teased.

Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime (Part 1), August 2, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise (Part 2), August 9, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Providence Falls: Thief of Fate (Part 3), August 16, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel