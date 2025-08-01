Gen V‘s long-awaited return is nearly here, and ahead of The Boys spinoff’s Season 2 debut, the stars and showrunner Michele Fazekas hit up TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con to tease what’s in store for this latest chapter of the college-set superhero series.

As viewers will recall, Season 1 of the show, which focuses on a group of coming-of-age supes attending Godolkin University, saw several of the students imprisoned at a mysterious location with their fates uncertain. And Fazekas is clearing up any confusion as she sets the stage for Season 2.

“Yeah, there’s a time jump,” she says. “And everyone starts in a completely different place, and they’re not all together… They’re in a place that we have been told in Season 1 [is] the last place you should want to go, which is called Elmira… Some of them end up there, but not all of them,” Fazekas teases.

Among those imprisoned at Elmira based on what fans saw in Season 1 were Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor / Derek Luh), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Andre (the late Chance Perdomo). Meanwhile, Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) were bestowed the title Guardians of Godolkin, which was further teased in Season 4 of The Boys.

As for how that shakes up the group dynamics at school, Phillips admits, “It’s a little tense. It’s a little awkward. Yeah, it’s not totally peaceful.”

Meanwhile, there’s a new Dean at the school as Hamish Linklater steps in to play Dean Cipher. When asked whether his character is up to no good or not, Linklater jokes, “Well, I don’t think assuming things about a person is very nice.”

“Yeah, I play Dean Cipher. That name should inspire a great deal of confidence in everyone,” Linklater continues. “He’s the new Dean, and a lot has changed at Godolkin University since Season 1. We’re now in Homelander’s America, right? And he’s a Dean for that America,” the star warns.

When it comes to The Boys crossover, the trailer for Gen V Season 2 teased Starlight’s crossover with Marie, to which Sinclair notes, “It was so fun working with Erin, she’s awesome. I loved it. We had a lot of fun together.”

As for the mission Starlight’s recruiting Marie for, Sinclair shares, “Marie doesn’t know Starlight beyond what she’s seen [in the media], and Marie’s kind of in a bad situation… and then Starlight shows up and then offers her this mission with all these things she hasn’t heard about, and she doesn’t really know this girl. So I think there’s a healthy amount of excitement and flattery, but also skepticism of like, why should I trust you to send me on this mission?”

Only time will tell what that mission has in store, but along with these comments from Fazekas, Phillips, Linklater, and Sinclair, see more from them, alongside Luh and Thor in the full video interview above, and stay tuned for more on Gen V Season 2 as the return approaches.

Gen V, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Prime Video

—Reporting by Emily Aslanian