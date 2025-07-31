Kamala Harris to Appear on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ in First Post-Election Loss Interview

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will give her first post-election loss interview to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. This comes shortly after the long-running late-night show was shockingly canceled by CBS and the public outcry that has followed.

Harris will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight (Thursday, July 31). The episode begins at 11:35 p.m. ET. Harris last appeared on Colbert in October during the final weeks of her presidential campaign, which got a late start in July 2024 after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Simon & Schuster announced earlier today that it will publish 107 Days, a book by Harris about her campaign for the presidency in 2024 and how it quickly came together.

The Late Show is in its final months after CBS canceled the late-night juggernaut on July 17 to the shock of many. Colbert announced the cancellation on the show himself and has become somewhat of a loose canon in the episodes since.

Guests on the show have spoken out against CBS and in support of Colbert in response to the axing, and the decision to cut the program has prompted strong reactions from David Letterman, Colbert’s predecessor, and more, as well as in-person shows of support from TV’s other current late-night hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jon Stewart — in the Colbert studio.

CBS said that the decision to cancel The Late Show after decades of success (it’s still broadcast TV’s most-watched late-night show), a growing public consensus is that CBS axed the show to capitulate to the desires of President Donald Trump. Trump sued CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, and CBS settled, seemingly in an attempt to get its potential merger with Skydance approved by the federal government.

Harris announced on July 30 that she will not be running for governor of California but is keeping the possibility of another presidential run in 2028 open.

