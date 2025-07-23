Stephen Colbert Lays Into Trump After He Shares Bizarre Obama Video

Donald Trump continues to face scrutiny about Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged client list, but, as pointed out by Stephen Colbert, the President is back to his usual tactic of changing the subject.

On Tuesday’s (July 22) The Late Show, Colbert noted how Trump is trying to distract from the Epstein story by throwing the heat on former President Barack Obama. “Whenever Trump is backed into a corner, he needs to change the subject and throw red meat to the carnivorous base,” Colbert said. “And their favorite cut is filet of Obama.”

The late-night host then aired a clip of Trump talking to reporters at the White House, where he was asked about his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Epstein. Trump referred to it as a “witch hunt” and said what people “should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold.”

“Now, we found absolute ― this isn’t like evidence or ― this is like proof, irrefutable proof, that Obama was sedacious,” Trump stated.

“Wow,” Colbert replied. “It takes extraordinary confidence to call a former president ‘sedacious’… because that is not a word.”

The comedian then broke into his Trump impression, saying, “He was sedacious. He would sedate everyone around him with those long pauses of his and then boom, he and Michelle would come and steal the election with a series of thoughtful Netflix documentaries.”

Colbert went on to talk about how Trump shared a bizarre fake AI video of Obama being arrested on social media this past weekend. In the video, fake FBI agents drag Obama out of the White House “while Trump grins sedaciously,” Colbert quipped.

“What the f*** is wrong with this guy?” Colbert added. “That is an insane thing to post. If you or I put up an AI video depicting the violent arrest of a former president, we would get a free ride in a windowless van to FBI headquarters, where they would put us to work redacting Trump’s name from the Epstein files.”

Colbert said the most “disturbing” thing is that the video is “set to the song ‘YMCA,'” adding, “Oh my God. Trump thinks that’s a real cop in the band!”

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s show, Colbert referenced the picture the official White House X account posted, featuring Trump and the caption, “I was the hunted – now I’m the hunter.”

“Oh my god, it sounds like he’s gonna eat the American people,” Colbert responded. “He’s gonna turn us into nuggets, and I’ve got sensitive skin; it can’t handle honey mustard!”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.