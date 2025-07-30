Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Baylee Littrell was eliminated before the Top 14 in Season 23 of American Idol, but he’s still pursuing a career in music now that his time on the show is over. Following the release of his new song “Hey Jesus,” the son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell opened up about what direction he’s heading in … and how Carrie Underwood has inspired him.

“One cool thing Carrie Underwood told me, she said, ‘Dude, you are your own genre, so don’t try to pigeonhole yourself and try to create it,'” Littrell told Music Mayhem. While he mostly performed country music on the singing competition, he’s now adding other sounds, including gospel elements, to his songs.

“I’m still taking the elements of country where I’ve been for the last seven years and implementing that towards more signer-songwriter soft rock elements,” he continued. “I’m taking from a lot of musical inspirations and trying to mesh them into mine.”

He confirmed that he has “another couple of religious songs” he’s hoping to eventually release, but said those will be part of a “separate venture” from the album he’s currently working on. “I got some normal, folky, country singer-songwriter, even soft rock stuff, out there, but at the same time, I get to make music for God,” he explained. “I’m super happy.”

While he’s still finishing college online, he’s also playing shows and recording new music. “I think the chapter that’s coming next is based on just me being completely vulnerable and me being real with people and not holding back,” he shared. “A lot of songs that are going to be released are very raw, like two takes in the studio. So it’s going to be different. It’s not going to be as polished as what’s been out before.”

He added, “There’s going to be just completely plain acoustic songs that are left as is and raw that were recorded live. A lot of the stuff in the studio … a lot of the songs are straight live takes.”

Littrell was one of six artists in the Top 20 who were eliminated during the April 21 episode earlier this year. Jamal Roberts went on to win the season.