Jenna Bush Hager Panics After Nearly Showing Too Much on ‘Jenna & Friends’

Jenna Bush Hager almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction on the Tuesday, July 29, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends.

The moment happened while Bush Hager’s guest host, Tyra Banks, shared a story about being given an Angel Card by the head of Victoria’s Secret, which allowed her to “shop forever” at any of the company’s stores with no price cap.

“A few years later, they put a contract on the table and said, ‘Let’s sign three more years.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to. I want to be a talk show host. I’m not gonna do it,'” Banks said. “And they let me have that Angel Card for a year and then they said, ‘Give it back, baby!'”

Without her unlimited access to Victoria’s Secret products, Banks joked that her lingerie is now “crazy” and mismatched. “What kind of lingerie do you wear?” she asked Bush Hager, who replied, “You don’t even wanna know.”

After Banks asked if she could take a “peek” at Bush Hager’s undergarments, the Today personality pulled aside her shirt to show Banks her bra. Though Bush Hager’s bra strap was the only thing visible on camera, she quickly panicked at the thought of potentially flashing the show’s viewers.

“Oh, wait! Did I show y’all?” Bush Hager exclaimed while adjusting her top back into place. “I heard [someone] say, ‘Oh!’ And I got scared.”

Banks went on to describe Bush Hager’s bra as “very T-shirty” and “smooth, as all of America has seen.”

After the funny moment, Bush Hager wrapped up the conversation by asking Banks whether she would sign another deal with Victoria’s Secret. Banks said she would, but only on one condition.

“I would do a deal if you gave me my card back,” the former America’s Next Top Model host said to the camera.

Banks kicked off her second time cohosting a full week of Jenna & Friends on Monday, July 28, having previously done so in April. She and Bush Hager started the week on a funny note, as Banks grossed out Bush Hager and the show’s crew with the revelation that she sometimes eats food off her floor.

“Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them, because, you know, if you put it in the trash, I’m like, you’re gonna get roaches or something,” Banks explained on Monday. “So, you just, like, clean it up with your finger or you just, like, eat it.”

In addition to having a “no shoe” rule in her house in case food falls on the floor, Banks said she will only eat crumbs “if it’s not super perishable, like a popcorn.”

