Tyra Banks Grosses Out the ‘Jenna & Friends’ Team by Admitting She’ll Eat Off the Floor

Tyra Banks kicked off her week-long hosting gig on Today With Jenna & Friends by sharing a surprising at-home habit.

At the top of the show’s Monday, July 28, episode, Jenna Bush Hager noted that she’s “not into eating in bed” because she doesn’t like crumbs. “The great thing is, like, a couple days later…” Banks began before a shocked Bush Hager chimed in, asking, “No, you do not! A couple days later, you get down in there and you [eat the crumbs]?”

Banks replied, “I do,” explaining, “Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them, because, you know, if you put it in the trash, I’m like, you’re gonna get roaches or something. So, you just, like, clean it up with your finger or you just, like, eat it.”

Banks’ revelation caused Bush Hager’s jaw to drop and prompted surprised laughter from the show’s behind-the-camera crew. “[Even] if it’s on the ground?” Bush Hager went on to ask, to which Banks responded, “If it’s on your ground!”

Banks joked that she has a “no shoe rule” at home so that she can eat off the floor. “No, but I’m serious. I do do that,” she said. “And then, I see my son doing it [and] I’m like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he’s like, ‘Mama, you do it.’ Yeah, he calls me out on it.” Banks shares her son, York (9), with her ex Erik Asla.

Bush Hager said that one of her daughters shares Banks’ eating habits. “My daughter dropped some Texas toast — we were in Texas — on the ground, and I was like, ‘What is she gonna do with it?'” she said, noting that her daughter did, in fact, pick up the bread and eat it. Bush Hager shares her daughters, Mila (12) and Poppy (9), and son Hal (5), with her husband, Henry Hager.

“Your daughter is not a fool,” Banks hilariously replied. “Texas toast is thick and good and buttery. Don’t waste that. It’s not, like, a two-second, 10-second rule. It’s like a minute rule.”

Bush Hager later mentioned that her guest cohost has specific rules when it comes to what kinds of food crumbs she consumes. “A few days if it’s not super perishable, like a popcorn,” Banks said. “I mean, come on. That’s like astronaut food. It just lasts forever.”

This week marks the second time Banks has joined Bush Hager at the fourth hour of Today desk for five days in a row. She previously cohosted the show from April 14 to April 18 and will continue to host through Friday, August 1.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC