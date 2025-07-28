Tyra Banks Grosses Out the ‘Jenna & Friends’ Team by Admitting She’ll Eat Off the Floor

Paige Strout
Comments
Jenna Bush Hager and Tyra Banks on NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends,' April 2025.
NBC

Today

 More

Tyra Banks kicked off her week-long hosting gig on Today With Jenna & Friends by sharing a surprising at-home habit.

At the top of the show’s Monday, July 28, episode, Jenna Bush Hager noted that she’s “not into eating in bed” because she doesn’t like crumbs. “The great thing is, like, a couple days later…” Banks began before a shocked Bush Hager chimed in, asking, “No, you do not! A couple days later, you get down in there and you [eat the crumbs]?”

Banks replied, “I do,” explaining, “Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them, because, you know, if you put it in the trash, I’m like, you’re gonna get roaches or something. So, you just, like, clean it up with your finger or you just, like, eat it.”

Banks’ revelation caused Bush Hager’s jaw to drop and prompted surprised laughter from the show’s behind-the-camera crew. “[Even] if it’s on the ground?” Bush Hager went on to ask, to which Banks responded, “If it’s on your ground!”

Tyra Banks and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends, July 28, 2025.

NBC

Banks joked that she has a “no shoe rule” at home so that she can eat off the floor. “No, but I’m serious. I do do that,” she said. “And then, I see my son doing it [and] I’m like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he’s like, ‘Mama, you do it.’ Yeah, he calls me out on it.” Banks shares her son, York (9), with her ex Erik Asla.

Jenna Bush Hager Curses Multiple Times Live on 'Today,' Immediately Regrets It
Related

Jenna Bush Hager Curses Multiple Times Live on 'Today,' Immediately Regrets It

Bush Hager said that one of her daughters shares Banks’ eating habits. “My daughter dropped some Texas toast — we were in Texas — on the ground, and I was like, ‘What is she gonna do with it?'” she said, noting that her daughter did, in fact, pick up the bread and eat it. Bush Hager shares her daughters, Mila (12) and Poppy (9), and son Hal (5), with her husband, Henry Hager.

“Your daughter is not a fool,” Banks hilariously replied. “Texas toast is thick and good and buttery. Don’t waste that. It’s not, like, a two-second, 10-second rule. It’s like a minute rule.”

Bush Hager later mentioned that her guest cohost has specific rules when it comes to what kinds of food crumbs she consumes. “A few days if it’s not super perishable, like a popcorn,” Banks said. “I mean, come on. That’s like astronaut food. It just lasts forever.”

This week marks the second time Banks has joined Bush Hager at the fourth hour of Today desk for five days in a row. She previously cohosted the show from April 14 to April 18 and will continue to host through Friday, August 1.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC

Today - NBC

Today where to stream

Today

Jenna Bush Hager

Tyra Banks




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Groening
1
‘The Simpsons’ Creator Makes Bold Predictions About Elon Musk, Statue of Liberty & Republican Parents
Donald Trump
2
Donald Trump Wants ABC and NBC to Lose Their Broadcast Licenses
Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025
3
Woodstone’s ‘Ghosts’ Bring the Spirit to Our SDCC Photo Studio
Ben Ahlers 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 6 interview
4
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Talks Jack’s Big Move & Shocking Cliffhanger
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood's Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, and 'Outlander's Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin pose for potraits at TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine's SDCC 2025 studio
5
See ‘Outlander’ & ‘Blood of My Blood’s Stars Take Over Our SDCC 2025 Portrait Studio