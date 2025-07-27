For Resident Alien‘s cast and showrunner, San Diego Comic-Con 2025 was a bittersweet one. Yes, they got to go out and celebrate the show with its popular fanbase, but it was also for the last time. TV Insider broke the news on Thursday, July 24, just one day before the series’ panel, that Resident Alien was canceled and would be ending with its current fourth season.

“We want [fans] to know we love them and that they can do anything that they put their minds to except make a fifth season,” Alice Wetterlund said when she, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and creator Chris Sheridan stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Comic-Con studio. Watch the full video interview above.

“It’s a weird goodbye because the show’s very popular. By all metrics from a different time, that would assure another season,” noted Tudyk. “It’s just in this climate, the TV world is changing in a big way, and I feel like because we’re canceled now, we will become an existing IP, which then could be revived. So the quickest way to get a next season is to be canceled, oddly.”

It used to be that if a show was canceled, that would be it. But nowadays, that’s not necessarily the case, with quite a few that have been saved. Could Resident Alien be one of them?

Sheridan hesitated when asked about if the show will be shopped around before explaining, “That has not been a discussion. … If we weren’t able to tell our story the way we wanted to, that is something I think that we’d want to do. But I think because this season is what it is and, in such a beautiful way, finishes telling the story after four seasons, I think just hopping into a fifth season somewhere else doesn’t feel right for the show.”

Check out the full interview above for more from the cast and creator, including what to expect from the ending — and a bit of singing.

Resident Alien, Fridays, 10/9c, USA Network

— Reporting by Amanda Bell