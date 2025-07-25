The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

It was the moment General Hospital fans had been waiting for. Moments before she was set to walk down the aisle, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) learned the shocking truth that her mother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), had a fling with her fiancé, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). The explosive confrontation that followed changed everything — and shattered the peace in their family.

While Nina had resolved to come clean with her daughter, it was Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) who ultimately spilled the beans. “I think Nina really wanted to tell Willow, but the fear of losing Willow triumphed over wanting to be honest with her daughter, unfortunately,” says Cynthia Watros (Nina).

After a conversation with Ava Jerome (Maura West) in the chapel, Nina decided it was time, unaware she was too late. “It’s been kind of a roller coaster,” notes Watros. “In the final scenes with Maura in the chapel, Nina and Ava had this moment, and it wasn’t written, but at the end, before Nina left to finally tell Willow the truth, I interjected, ‘This is it. It’s enough. This is enough.’ And I think I was just playing that Nina was at the end of the line, end of the road. So, Nina did go to Willow to tell her she wasn’t going to hide this secret any longer, but Willow already knew and confronted Nina with the information.”

An emotional war of words between mother and daughter ensued, during which Willow lashed out at Nina for her silence, a decision that ultimately cost Willow custody of the children she shares with Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson). “Willow is understandably upset,” notes Watros. “Nina tried to plead her case, where she says it was before Willow and Drew had this intimate relationship and she didn’t know that they were developing such strong feelings for each other, but Nina understands that she should have told her, and it didn’t go well.”

Filming those pivotal scenes came with mixed emotions for Watros, who found herself pulled in two directions when acting opposite MacMullen. “Katelyn is so great,” Watros praises. “She does her work. She’s so good. She’s been excellent with this whole storyline, and she’s the most amazing, sweetest, loveliest person you can meet. So doing these scenes, it’s easy in one respect, because she’s so prepared, and she’s so on it, and it’s difficult in the other respect because I love her so much.

“It’s hard because I feel when Nina and Willow have confrontations and stuff, it’s really easy to access my heart, because I love her so much when I look into those eyes, but it’s also hard, because I don’t want to fight with her,” continues Watros. “So, it’s really easy and difficult at the same time.”

After the clash, Nina quickly rushed to leave the chapel, assuming the wedding was off. “Nina is heartbroken and really feels like she shouldn’t be there because they just had this big, blowout fight,” explains Watros. “And she goes to grab Liesel [Obrecht, Kathleen Gati], and Liesl’s like, ‘Don’t be crazy. We’re staying. Your daughter’s getting married,’ and then Willow is suddenly walking down the aisle. So, Nina is like, ‘Oh, my god, she’s going to actually do it, because she feels like marrying Drew is the only way to get her children back.’”

Nina’s heart breaks as she watches Willow put her own happiness on the line. “Not only is Nina hurt because she’s no longer in Willow’s life,” Watros adds, “but she’s also hurt because her beautiful daughter is sacrificing herself for her children, which mothers do, but Nina doesn’t feel like she has to do that, that that’s not the path Willow should take. But Willow believes that marrying Drew is the only way.” (Tune in Monday for the dramatic conclusion of the nuptials!)

As for where it leaves Nina and Willow’s relationship, Watros says Nina will do what she can to make things right. “Nina will never give up,” Watros declares. “She is determined and persistent in wanting to have a relationship with her daughter, so she’ll always be there. If she sees Willow, she’ll always be checking in, and whether or not her daughter is receptive to that, she’ll always keep an open heart towards her daughter, so we’ll see. I hope they come back together. I love that Nina gets to have family, because it does mean so much to her. Cynthia’s heart breaks for Nina and to see what happens with this relationship. Willow can’t forgive her mother and we’re back at square one. Willow has just had it.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC