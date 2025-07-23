The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Though not yet officially confirmed on air, TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Kelly Thiebaud is back as General Hospital‘s Britt Westbourne, who is very much alive.

“I feel so lucky to have a character that I really enjoy playing,” says the actress, now in her third stint on the soap she first joined in 2012. “I definitely missed her.”

Britt was dealing with the progression of Huntington’s Disease when she met her apparent demise in January 2023 after being stabbed by a poisoned weapon, courtesy of the serial killer “The Hook” (a.k.a. Heather Webber). She “died” in her mother, Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) arms, and hadn’t been seen again since Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) spotted her at a European airport in Europe on July 18.

The fact that it was Jason who first saw Britt adds a welcome connection for the audience, who had been rooting for the two to become a couple since they first clicked on camera in 2021. “I loved the response from fans; it was great,” Thiebaud enthuses of their prior connection. “That was heartbreaking when that pairing got separated and could no longer continue on the road that they were going on. It felt like I finally found someone that I could really grow with on the show, and I was so excited for it, so hopefully, that continues.”

Thiebaud says she’s eager to explore Britt from new angles. “I think my character is so unique,” she reflects. “The journey that she’s been on, and her arc on the show, from where she started to where she ended, was such a highlight to watch. Personally and professionally, the growth that I experienced in the nine years on and off that I’ve been on the show has just been really wonderful. I’ve gotten so comfortable with myself in front of a camera and performing in front of people.”

Playing Britt has given Thiebaud no shortage of scene-stealing moments over the years. “The naughty things that my character did were so fun,” she says with a laugh. “I have flashbacks sometimes of Britt knocking on Patrick Drake’s [Jason Thompson] door, naked under a trench coat, and then flashing him. I had a whole pitcher of beer poured over my head, and oatmeal thrown in my face. There’s just so many fun things that I get to play with in the comedic side that the writers really lean into with my character, and I absolutely love it.”

She is hoping for more of that moving forward, plus more screen time with Burton. “As far as story goes, obviously, I want Britt and Jason to get back together,” she shares. “I’m very much excited to pick up where we left off, to continue to grow as an actor, take the lessons and the experiences I’ve been through, and be better and be more present in my work, be more present on set with people that work so hard to put the show together. That’s just really what I’m focused on.”

Thiebaud says she’s also keyed into the storyline unfolding with Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr), who discovered that Britt was the one who carried and gave birth to him after being implanted with one of the embryos created by Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins) during their attempt to conceive. “I met the young actor the other day who plays Rocco/Ben [the name Britt gave the baby], and he’s very, very sweet, and hopefully we get to work together,” she teases. “That’s going to be exciting, for sure.”

More than anything, she’s just glad to be on set again. “I’m so happy,” she says. “It’s an adjustment to be back. It feels in a way like I never left, which is strange, but I’m really excited to see what the writers have in store for me, and to just continue to do the best work possible and get my groove back with that. And just entertain the fans. I love entertaining people, and to be back on people’s televisions every day is an honor.”

