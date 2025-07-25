Zac Brown Surprises ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star Madison Marilla in Heartfelt ‘Today’ Moment

NBC’s Today helped Love on the Spectrum star Madison Marilla cross a major goal off her bucket list: meeting Zac Brown.

The Zac Brown Band hit 30 Rockefeller Center for Today‘s Citi Concert Series on the morning show’s Friday, July 25, episode. During the show’s third hour, Al Roker pulled Marilla from the crowd and brought her up on stage to meet one of her favorite singers.

“It’s so good to meet you,” Brown said to her. “My family loves the show, and we got to see you and Tyler [White] on there talking about, mentioning us. And I thought, ‘We gotta get you out to a show.'”

Marilla excitedly replied, “I’m a huge fan. I’ve always wanted to see you in concert. ‘Chicken Fried’ and ‘Toes’ are my favorites.”

Stating that Marilla has “such a great spirit,” Brown pointed out how she is a jewelry designer on top of being a reality star. “I am. I started making jewelry when I was 10 years old,” she said. “My best friend’s mom taught me how to make jewelry as a way to cope with my destructive behaviors.”

Brown said he hopes Marilla and her family get the chance to see them in concert and at their upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Sphere. “We’d love to host you any time that you could come out.”

The sweet interaction ended with Marilla showcasing her singing skills by belting out the lyrics to his song “Chicken Fried.”

“Tell Tyler we said hello, too,” Brown said after her impromptu performance.

Marilla and her family traveled from Florida to New York City to see the Zac Brown Band’s Today concert. “I can’t wait to meet @zacbrownband on the @todayshow!” she captioned a Thursday, July 24, Instagram pic of herself posing with a Big Apple-themed photo op. “Tune in tomorrow morning July 25th to watch! 🍗.”

After Friday’s concert, Marilla surprised White with a special FaceTime call from Brown. Fans watched the couple bond over their love of country music on Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

“Wish my love Tyler was here with me to meet @zacbrownband so Zac and I FaceTimed him while he was in the recording studio working on his record in Nashville ❤️ #TODAYShow,” she captioned an Instagram clip of the interaction.

In the video, Brown praised White for having an “amazing ear for music,” adding, “It’s amazing how much you know music. I was really impressed on the show.”

