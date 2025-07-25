“There’s a lot of stuff to uncover there,” Jensen Ackles says of Tracker, on which he recurs as Russell, the brother of Justin Hartley‘s Colter Shaw.

Season 2 ended with Colter beginning to get answers about the night of their father’s death. The man Russell had seen that night was Otto (Alex Fernandez), who told Colter that yes, he pushed his father off the cliff, but also revealed that his mother (Wendy Crewson) had asked for his help. The good news is that we’ll get more answers when Season 3 premieres in October — and it sounds like Ackles should be back!

While discussing his new Prime Video drama, Countdown, he tells TV Insider there’s “probably a good chance” of a return in Season 3. (He will also be in the final season of The Boys and has the upcoming spinoff, Vought Rising.)

On Tracker, Jensen Ackles is once again playing a complicated dynamic between brothers — but he’s no stranger to that after 15 seasons doing just that as Dean to Jared Padalecki‘s Sam Winchester on Supernatural (celebrating its 20th anniversary this year).

“I’m playing the older brother of somebody that I know very well, and I get along with very well. I mean, Justin and I have known each other for over 20 years, and we’ve been buds and we’ve never gotten to work together. So it was really fun for us to get on set,” Ackles says. “But it was also very easy because it’s just hanging out with your buddy and we get to have fun and we get to mix it up. And it’s nice that he’s an executive producer on it so he can be like, ‘Do you like that word? Do you like that line?’ Just change it, whatever you want.’ So it kind gives us a little freedom.”

He also notes that came into play with him knowing the showrunner, Elwood Reid, before, from their days doing Big Sky together. “When he trusts his actors, he encourages that,” he continues. “He’s like, ‘Make it your own.’ He knows me well. He’s obviously Justin’s guy, and it’s made it very easy. So it’s not just Justin that I get to go and work and play with. I get Elwood as well. And there’s some familiar faces in the crew because obviously it shoots up in Vancouver, which I’ve spent some time there, so I know that town very well, and I know a lot of crew members and a lot of crew faces, so it is a little bit kind of stepping back into an old coat.”

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 8/7c, CBS