Hulk Hogan Had Neck Fusion Surgery

Hulk Hogan has undergone neck fusion surgery but is already back to work just one day later. According to TMZ Sports, a rep told them that Hogan, 71, had a “little fusion procedure” on Wednesday, May 14, so he’d “feel a little better.”

The rep added that he had a “quick turnaround” and like with his other surgeries, didn’t need much time to recover.

This is not the first surgery for the former wrestler. Over the course of a decade starting in 2014, he had at least 25 operations, according to his interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive Podcast in October 2024.

“I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything,” he revealed. He has had many problems with his back since retiring from years of heavy-weight training and jolting as a wrestler, according to The Week.

In January 2013, Hogan filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Laser Spine Institute for $50 million, citing that the medical firm persuaded him to have a half-dozen “unnecessary and ineffective” spinal operations that made his back problems worse, according to Bloomberg.

The former wrestler claimed that the six procedures he got over a period of 19 months only gave him short-term relief. After the procedures failed to cure his back problems, he had traditional spinal fusion surgery in December 2010, which allowed him to return to his professional activities. In addition, the Laser Spine Institute used his name in their advertisements without his permission.

Hogan is gearing up for the summer with the start of his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle.

The Hogan Knows Best actor began wrestling in 1977. He made his last in-ring appearance in 2012. Hulk Hogan returned to WWE a few times after that and hosted the program many times.

After wrestling, Hogan turned to acting. He starred in Rocky III, No Holds Bared, the TV series Thunder in Paradise, and more.