Hulk Hogan Returns to WWE For Netflix Debut and Gets Booed Out of the Building

WWE made its debut on Netflix on Monday night (January 6), and with it came a bunch of surprise returns, some more welcome than others.

The wrestling franchise’s flagship show, Raw, streamed live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, with 18,000 fans in attendance to mark the start of a new era. The celebratory event saw the return of WWE legends such as The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, and, most controversially, Hulk Hogan.

While the crowd was hyped for The Rock, Cena, and The Undertaker, Hogan was met with a much icier reception. When he came out to the stage to deliver a promo in front of an American flag, the 18,000 strong booed the WWE Hall of Famer, drowning out much of his speech.

Hogan was there to promote his new beer brand, Real American Beer, which had announced earlier in the day that it would be an official sponsor of WWE Raw. The product’s logo was featured on the ring canvas throughout the show, along with advertisements for Snickers, Fornite, Cricket Wireless, and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

Fans took to social media to react to the moment, with one X user writing, “We all come together on this day in our mutual hatred of Hulk Hogan.”

“This is the greatest moment in wwe history,” said another.

“I’ll never say anything bad about LA again. I love the west coast. They boo’d the living s*** outta Hulk Hogan,” added another.

Another added, “Why would they bring out Hulk Hogan in LA of all places. The crowd understood the assignment.”

“Highlight of my night. They didn’t wanna hear s*** he had to say and neither did I,” said one commenter.

“Nobody wants to see him anymore it’s time more on,” another added.

It’s not the first time Hogan has been booed by WWE fans. He was unceremoniously welcomed by fans in Tampa, Florida, in April 2021 when he served as a host for WrestleMania 37.

Despite his popularity throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, the days of Hulkamania are long gone. Hogan’s controversies over the years, including his racist remarks made on a leaked sex tape in 2012, have led to many WWE fans turning on the once-beloved wrestling legend.

Last year, Hogan made headlines when he spoke at President-elect Donald Trump‘s Madison Square Garden rally in October. During his speech, the former WWE World Champion ripped off his vest and said, “Let Trumpmania run wild, brother! Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!”

You can watch the video of Hogan’s WWE Raw return in the video above.