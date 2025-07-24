Stephen Colbert Gleefully Taunts Trump Over Epstein Files Report

The Late Show might be on borrowed time after CBS announced its cancelation last week, but in the meantime, Stephen Colbert is taking every last opportunity to roast President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s (July 23) show, the late-night host informed his studio audience that just shortly before they began taping, The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump back in May that his name is in the Epstein files.

Colbert feigned mock shock, quipping, “But he said he hardly knew the guy!”

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement claiming their investigation into the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein determined that there was “no incriminating ‘client list.'” Trump has long-claimed his name isn’t in any such files and called the entire situation a “witch hunt.”

“You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? They’re not talking about this,” Colbert continued. “The president wasn’t alone. An official familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr’s father, Big Daddy Bronzer aka the Donald, and a mystery man known only as Micropenis DJT.”

The comedian also referred back to a tweet Elon Musk made earlier this year during his very public spat with the President. In his tweet, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.”

“Elon knew it!” Colbert said. “I always said he’s a good guy who’s right about everything. I mean everything! It’s a great idea to name a baby 420-clip-clop-69.”

Last Thursday (July 17), Colbert broke the shocking news to viewers that CBS and Paramount had canceled The Late Show and its final episode would air in May 2026. CBS cited financial reasons for the cancelation; however, others have speculated the decision was made due to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with Trump. This comes amid Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance, which requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration.

Following the news of the cancelation, Trump took to social media to gloat about Colbert’s firing. Colbert responded to the President on Monday’s (July 21) show, telling Trump, “Go f*** yourself!”