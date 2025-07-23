David Letterman Takes Aim at CBS After Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Night’ Cancellation

David Letterman took aim at his former TV network home while reacting to news of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s cancellation.

The show’s former host took to YouTube on Monday, July 21, to share a montage of clips of himself poking fun at CBS during his time on The Late Show. He threw more shade at the network in the upload’s description, writing, “You can’t spell CBS without BS.”

The video featured show moments from 1994 through 2013, showcasing Letterman criticizing everything from the network for seemingly forgetting his 10th anniversary as host to poking fun at CBS for giving the show a one-sentence promo at the bottom of a large newspaper ad.

Letterman famously served as the show’s host from 1993 to 2015, after which Stephen Colbert took over the coveted late-night hosting gig.

News broke on Thursday, July 17, that The Late Show would conclude in May 2026. “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time,” CBS said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”

The statement continued, “Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. … The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.”

According to the announcement, the cancellation decision was purely financial and was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” Many, however, were quick to speculate that CBS’s parent company, Paramount, canceled the series as a part of a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he accused the network of allegedly altering a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Colbert addressed the show’s cancellation later that night, telling viewers, “I am deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show for each other, every day, all day. And I get the pleasure and responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years. And let me tell you, it’s a fantastic job.”

He added, “I wish someone else was getting it. And it’s a job I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months.”

Colbert later clapped back at Trump celebrating the show’s cancellation via social media on Monday’s episode of The Late Show. “How dare you, sir?” he stated in his monologue before joking, “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself!”

The show was later crashed by several of Colbert’s late-night and TV colleagues, including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jon Stewart, as well as Happy Gilmore stars Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS