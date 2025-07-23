Gosh dang it, looks like audiences will be getting the golden opportunity to return to Arlen. On August 4, Hulu debuts the revival of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels‘s King of the Hill. Hank (series creator Judge), Peggy (Kathy Najimy), Bobby (Pamela Adlon), and the whole gang return to small screens to continue their exploits years after the original ended.

With Hank and Peggy now in retirement and Bobby a full-grown man, life in Arlen is a little different these days, but not so different that problems can’t be solved with a cold beer, a good steak, and a friendly face. At least, that’s the plan.

King of the Hill originally aired its final episodes on Fox in early May 2010, which means fans have been without Hank Hill and his propane-focused antics for over 15 years. That’s a lot of time missed. To properly catch up with the Hills and their compadres in Arlen, here is everything you ought to know about revival.

When does King of the Hill Season 14 premiere?

Season 14 will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on August 4.

What is King of the Hill about?

The series follows Hank Hill, a propane salesman in the town of Arlen, Texas. When he isn’t talking about, selling, or focusing on propane and propane accessories, he spends his time drinking with his friends or trying to understand his family. His close kin includes his wife, Peggy, a substitute teacher, and their son Bobby, who is now a chef. Hank often hangs with his buddies, which include conspiracy theorist Dale (Johnny Hardwick), barber Bill (Stephen Root), the mumbling Boomhauer (also Judge), and the easily agitated Kahn (originally played by Toby Huss, now played by Ronny Chieng in the revival) while Peggy confides in her close friends Minh (Lauren Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner).

The slice-of-life comedy follows the antics of the Hill gang as they make their way through the ever-changing landscape of suburban Texas, balancing family and friendship with propane-fueled pride.

What is Season 14 of King of the Hill about?

The revival picks up as Hank and Peggy return to Arlen after spending several years abroad, where Hank took a propane job in Saudi Arabia to build their retirement nest egg. But when they come home, they find that Arlen has changed.

The silver lining? Their son Bobby, now in his 20s, is now a chef in Dallas, fueled by the love of seared beef he shared with his father as a child.

