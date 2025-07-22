‘The Price Is Right’ Model Manuela Arbeláez Shares Season 54 Update & Shows Off Outfits

Manuela Arbelaez/Instagram
The Price Is Right has officially begun filming for Season 54. Model Manuela Arbeláez, who has been with the game show since 2009, shared a video from her trailer as well as a sneak peek at her outfits for the upcoming season.

On July 21, model Arbeláez shared a photo on her Instagram Story. “Fittings for new season of TPIR this week,” she wrote. The rack consisted of short, multi-colored sleeveless dresses. The dresses had a mix of sparkles, lace, and sequins. Fellow model Amber Lancaster showed off her outfits last week as well. Hers consisted mostly of yellows and blues.

Arbeláez also shared a video from her The Price Is Right trailer on Tuesday, July 22. “We are back, baby!” she captioned the video.

The video started off with a view of the parking lot on set. It had cars on it, as well as an outside dining table, chairs, and an umbrella. “We are back, you guys!” Arbeláez said in the video. She panned the camera inside her trailer and filmed in front of her mirror. “Another season of The Price Is Right. Happy Tuesday!”

Her outfit that she wore was completely different from what she wears on the game show. She wore jeans and a long-sleeved black and white striped shirt, along with white sneakers. She had a full face of makeup done, and her brown hair was pulled back with clips, ready to film.

The model then showed off a present that CBS had left for them, which she hadn’t opened yet. Arbeláez then showed off the rest of her trailer, which had a tan couch, a mirror, a counter filled with snacks, and a small kitchen.

“Get ready! Let’s go,” she ended.

Manuela Arbeláez/Instagram

Manuela Arbeláez then shared what she got inside the present, which consisted of items from The Box New York. “Thank you to my CBS family network,” she wrote. The box contained a card, incense sticks, and more. The model then shared a photo of workers pouring 183 drink syrup into coffee while outside the set.

The Price Is Right has not yet set a premiere date for Season 54, but they are clearly filming. The game show typically returns with new episodes in early September. Check back for updates.

Host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, as well as models Arbeláez, James O’Halloran, Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Devin Goda, and Alexis Gaube are all expected to return.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, Fall 2025, CBS

