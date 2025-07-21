‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Share Their Pet Peeves About the Show

Come on down and tell us what your The Price Is Right pet peeve is. Fans of the game show shared theirs, and many of them were divided.

“My pet peeve. I know I can’t be the only one…I can’t stand when people bet $1 over their competitors. One person bids $1,500, and the person after bids $1,501. If the person who bids $1,501 wins, I hope they lose their game lol. Oooooh, it’s such a pet peeve of mine. Grinds my gears lol,” a Reddit user posted.

This happens a lot on The Price Is Right. A contestant doesn’t want to bid too high, but still wants to win, so they only bid $1 above the person before them. Most of the time, it is the last person to make their bid, but sometimes it’s not.

“It’s been a pet peeve of mine, too, for decades. I, too, hope contestants lose their games after that bet $1 over their competitors. Even if they make it to the showcases, I rejoice when those particular contestants lose,” said one fan.

“Agree. My hubby & I get excited when they lose their game,” wrote another.

“I’m with you, OP it really grinds my gears also,” added a third.

Most of the commenters did not agree with the original poster, however. Some fans said what gets on their nerves is when a contestant bids $1 under the previous contestant or when they make an amount lower than everyone else, but it’s not a wise bid.

Many fans said that contestants have to “play to win!”

“My pet peeve is when people don’t do that when they could/should,” said another. A lot of fans agreed with this poster and many of the comments were about this.

“This is how the game is played! Drives me crazy when someone spends the whole show in contestant’s row, they were the last bidder several times, and never one dollar anyone. Enjoy that consolation prize, you had your chance!” a fan said.

“Say the next lowest bid is $750, and you have the benefit of going last, and for some reason, you bid $500 instead of $1. Drives me insane, like, c’mon folks, I know you had to have watched the show before. If you’re going last and want to undercut, go as low as possible so you don’t accidentally overbid yourself,” one fan said.

What is your pet peeve on The Price Is Right? Do you agree with the fans above? Let us know in the comments.