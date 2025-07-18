‘The Price Is Right’ Model Amber Lancaster Shares Sneak Peek of Outfits for Next Season of Show

Although it feels like The Price Is Right just ended, the crew is already gearing up for next season. Model Amber Lancaster, who joined the game show in 2008, shared a sneak peek at some of the outfits she will be wearing for Season 54.

Amber Lancaster first shared a video of herself putting on makeup on her Instagram Story. She said she was getting ready for a The Price Is Right fitting. She curled her eyelashes, which were covered with mascara.

“Fitting for Season 54 @thepriceis right,” she wrote on the next photo, along with star emojis. The outfits featured all dresses and heels.

There appeared to be about half a dozen long-sleeve pink dresses with floral designs and sparkles. Next, there were three navy dresses with sparkles and flowers, as well as dresses in other shades of blue. The others appeared to be brown/gold with sparkles, red lace, multi-colored flowers, three yellow options, and a green sequin dress. Black and tan heels sat on the floor in front of the rack of clothes.

Lancaster appeared to really like the yellow options as she wore one of them in the next Story. Wearing the pale yellow spaghetti strap dress with tan heels and gold jewelry, she snapped a photo of herself in the mirror. “@kdestyle @ysloza understood the assignment,” The Price Is Right model captioned the photo.

The model seemed to stick with yellow that day because after her fitting, she tried on a yellow bikini that nearly broke her Instagram. The yellow striped bathing suit had a ribbon on the front of the top and was frilled on the edges. “This $32 bikini that almost broke my DMS was just restocked in all sizes,” she wrote. “Wearing a medium.”

She also shared other clothes that she got from Cupshe, including long dresses and bikinis. Lancaster will probably not wear those options on the game show, but decided to give her followers a discount code for them.

The model ended her night by watching Love Island. Lancaster will return for Season 54 in September alongside host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, and models James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, and Alexis Gaube.