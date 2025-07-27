‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie Robertson’s Wild Game Night & Uncle Si Has Big Business Idea

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

The July 27 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival on A&E started like something out of Game of Thrones or maybe Lord of the Rings. “Let me tell you how we got here. Let me tell you something. The Robertsons go big…on everything. Y’all better buckle up,” Willie Robertson teased. This takes us to a flashback to some father and son golfing time between Willie and John Luke. Talk of Willie joining the next role-playing game night came up. John Luke promised the game would be taken up a notch with characters in full costumes and obstacles.

Willie went with the grandkids to a local A&H Games store to meet with a “Dungeonmaster” for a crash course. He then linked up with John Luke to come up with his character, who Willie described as rugged, outdoorsy and a hunter with a heart. The task was then to turn those ideas into numbers. The two workshop names, look and weaponry. Fast forward to game day where “Willay Soufle” made his entrance.

Other characters included John Luke as “The Wizard,” daughter Bella as “The Goblin,” wife Korie as “Athena Vandersloot,” son-in-law John Reed as “Tiger Fart/Twin Ninja with his wife Rebecca taking on the role of “Dragon Slayer/Twin Ninja”. John Luke explained the objective was to climb the Mountain’s Peak to get past the evil (inflatable) dragon and caputre the coveted egg before it’s too late. The first stage of the journey involved “Knighty Kniff Toss” to blind the ghost eye. Next up was the “Olde Cornhole” and “Ye Fruit Slicing,” which Willie excelled at and got excited about. He started getting into this “nerd” activity.

The final stage was the “Smorg’s Lair,” where whoever secured the egg got control of the new batch of dragons and the whole world. John Luke and Willie battled it out with the other family for the treasured item. They overthrew the dragon just in time for dinner.

Elsewhere, Wille and Korie’s daughter Sadie found out her podcast “Live Original” was nominated for an iHeartPodcast Award. Sadie wanted her producer Stephanie to attend the award show with her, but she didn’t want to be a third wheel. Stephanie’s track record has included a felon, one who she found out was her cousin and another obsessed with Santa Claus. Sadie and her husband Christian join Korie go on the hunt to find Monroe’s most eligible bachelor. At the bowling alley, they organized a speed dating gathering. The “Dating Steph Game” narrowed down the final three to one, who happened to be Josh, who happened to work on the podcast. The crew had tried to set up Stephanie and Josh in the past, so perhaps this was the chance to give it another go.

Meanwhile, Uncle Si was workshopping another idea he had for Martin and Bella for the museum store. He wanted something that further displayed his legacy. This led to constructing a “Si-Tar” in the spirit of the Zoltar fortune-telling machines. Si wants to provide advice to others based on his 76 years of wisdom. Martin and Bella told Si before they present to Korie and Wilie, they would need a proof of concept.

A makeshift “Si-Tar” is made for human Si to set up shop in a store where he’d give advice cards for $1. If he could get at least 15 people to participate, Bella and Martin would bring the idea forward. “Always carry a spoon, you never know when someone is going to surprise you with pudding.” This was just one of the pearls of wisdom. Si was able to get the job done in 20 minutes. The team met with Korie with their “Si-Tar” replica. “You definitely got my attention,” Korie said. She suggested putting it next to the cash register. She thought there was something to this. Martin and Bella were shocked. Korie loves the novelty and thought they should do it. The machine was revealed. Another Si vision realized.

