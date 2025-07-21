‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Crack Up Over Sam Buttrey’s ‘Bon Vivant’ Video

Sam Buttrey is an all-time favorite among Jeopardy! fans. And it’s easy to see why in a new video that’s been shared on the show’s social media.

In the clip, the self-proclaimed “bon vivant and man about town” can be seen at home watching the June 19 episode of Jeopardy! featuring Bevin Blaber, Vivek Upadhyay, and Jacob Hale. In the category “Pardon My French,” the $800 clue was “It means, more or less, a ‘good liver,’ who may or may not have a good liver.” Blaber correctly answered with “What is a bon vivant?” And this spurred an instant reaction from the watching Buttrey.

Sam, who can be seen sitting on his couch, wearing a hoodie, t-shirt and jeans, suddenly springs up: “Bon vivant? That’s my cue!” He then faces towards the camera and shows off shirt featuring his catchphrase “Bring It!”

The clip then transitions to Buttrey in a tux and sunglasses walking out of his house. He galavants around town, browsing local vendors, going to the library, pretending to read archives, but really reading comics. Buttrey then walks on the beach in the top of his tux, boxer shorts, and no shoes.

The video ends with the Jeopardy! alum calmly walking towards the ocean and then running away from the water when the waves touch his feet.

On Instagram and Reddit, fans couldn’t help but laugh at Buttrey’s antics. “We <3 our bon vivant and man about town!!” an Instagram user said.

“One of the world’s true shining stars,” said another.

“This is pure gold! Worth countless rewatches!” wrote a third.

“Everyone needs a daily dose of Sam,” said one fan.

“Elite bon vivant status. 🥰🥰🥰,” a Reddit user commented.

“I love Sam,” many others said.

“He’s one of my favorite players for sure,” commented a third.

“Sam is the goofy dad (or grandpa, depending on your age) we all wish we had. Dude’s just totally vibing life,” one last fan said.