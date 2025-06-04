‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Crack Up Over ‘Wholesome’ Call Between Ken Jennings & Sam Buttrey

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings decided to call his friend, Sam Buttrey, to say good night, and the phone call turned out to be hilarious. The beloved pair sparked a huge reaction from fans with their fun antics.

Jennings shared a post to his Instagram on Tuesday, June 3. He wore a tan sweater, which fans said made him look like Mr. Rodgers, khakis, and a red button-down shirt. The host put the call on speaker phone and Buttrey, 2021 Professors Tournament champion, picked up with a “Jennings.”

“Sam Buttrey, it’s Ken,” he said with a smile on his face.

“Ken Jennings. I was surprised to see your name pop up on my screen. I just assumed someone kidnapped you and stole your phone,” Buttrey joked.

“Nooo. This is me, Sam. I was just calling to say goodnight,” Ken Jennings said.

Buttrey cracked up as he asked if the host was checking up on him to make sure he was watching Jeopardy! reruns. The host said no that he was just thinking about him and that he “hopes he sleeps tight.” “I just want you to have a good night, Sam,” he said.

“That’s so beautiful, Ken. Thank you. I was just about to call you and say the same thing,” Buttrey joked. “And then your name popped up on my phone and we are in such sync, you and I.”

“It would have been funny if we called at the same time and gotten two busy signals,” Jennings said.

“Well, that’s delightful. And I want to say your voice is even warmer and more melodious on the phone than it is on TV,” Buttrey said.

“That’s sweet of you. I want you to have a good night,” Jennings responded.

Buttrey ended by saying that he hopes he dreams of answering in the form of an answer for once. Jennings couldn’t hold back his laughter as he hung up the phone.

“Ken’s outfit is Mr. Rodgers approved!” one Instagram user wrote.

“He knows how to be a good neighbor,” the official Jeopardy! page responded.

“King interacting with a fellow king,” one said.

“This is one of the most wholesome things on the internet right now!” a third added.

“Friendship goals,” said another.

“They’re adorable and I love them both. 😍,” one last fan wrote.

Other followers asked him to call James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio as well. The trend started on Tiktok with men calling their friends to say good night to see how they would react. Celebrities and non-famous people are hopping on the trend.

