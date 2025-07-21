Hulu‘s new series Washington Black is about to take viewers on a globe-trotting adventure as they follow George Washington Black, a.k.a. Wash (Ernest Kingsley Jr.), on an epic journey from the slave plantations in Barbados to the far reaches of the globe.

But before Wash reaches his full potential, he’s making a romantic connection with Halifax newcomer, Tanna Goff (Iola Evans), the daughter of an English scientist who connects with the inventor upon her arrival. In TV Insider’s exclusive first look, above, viewers get a peek at their budding relationship as they go for a rowboat ride.

As twilight sets in, the pair find themselves in the middle of the water and suddenly illuminated. “Is this your surprise? Is this the magic?” Tanna exclaims, looking around in excitement.

“Yes, the bioluminescence,” Wash explains. “Do you like it?” he questions.

“I love it,” she says. “Oh. We’ve only just met. But you’re the first person who has really seen me,” she adds.

“I’ve never felt so free. Thank you for this night,” she adds, before referring to Wash as “Jack Crawford.” What that means is for viewers to find out as the series unfolds.

As for the relationship between Wash and Tanna, Kingsley Jr. tells TV Insider, “I think it’s very rare that you… meet someone who helps you see yourself even more. I feel like what’s so special about Tanna is that she’s also a dreamer and a fiery one at that. She doesn’t shy away from that dream, and I feel like Wash being a dreamer and someone who sees more for himself, it’s kind of kindred spirits in that sense.”

See Tanna and Wash’s romance unfold as Washington Black arrives on Hulu, and in the meantime, check out the sweet first look clip above.

Washington Black, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, Hulu