Drake Bell and Josh Peck get “not a dime” of residuals money from their time starring on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, Bell said in a recent interview.

“The perception of the world has always been this way. It’s like, you know, ‘Oh, you made a Folgers Coffee commercial. You must live in a mansion in Hollywood.’ Like, ‘I saw you on TV. You’re rich.’ That’s far from the case,” Bell said on The Unplanned Podcast in an episode shared earlier this month. “And especially, which is the bummer for most of us on Nickelodeon, we don’t get residuals for our shows.”

Bell explained that residuals is how TV stars “make the majority of their money” and that the goal is to get a TV show to 100 episodes to make it syndication-friendly and to get those residuals paychecks coming in. “Each cast member of Friends, just in syndication alone, is making over $20 million a year,” he said.

He also revealed that Drake & Josh guest stars get residuals, but not the main stars. “[There are] people who said two lines on one episode [who] still get checks in the mail,” he said. “Josh and I? Not a dime.”

Bell expressed frustration about missing out on Drake & Josh’s continued success in reruns and on streaming. “There are three channels doing Drake & Josh marathons. Netflix just bought it, it’s top 10 on Netflix, and I gotta figure out how to pay my rent this month. And some fat cat with a cigar is just sitting up at the top of Viacom [the former Nickelodeon parent now part of Paramount Global] just going, ‘Isn’t it great?’ … It’s just like getting high on child labor.”

The former child actor said “a lot of evil, corrupt people” are to blame. “That’s the only thing that is the answer. There’s no other answer.”

After Drake & Bell ended in 2007, Bell starred in a series of live-action Fairly OddParents TV movies for Nickelodeon and voiced Peter Parker on Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man. Last year, he opened up about his tumultuous Nickelodeon years in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.