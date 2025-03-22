Josh Peck and Drake Bell Reunite for Emotional 2-Part Podcast Interview

Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual abuse.

After years of cohosting the Good Guys podcast, Josh Peck is finally getting a sit-down with his “number-one guest”: Drake Bell, his costar on the 2004 Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh.

The two-part podcast interview — scheduled to be released on Monday, March 24, and Thursday, March 27 — marks the first public reunion between the actors since the 2024 docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

“From day one, you are our circled number-one guest,” Peck says in a preview clip as he and cohost Ben Soffer welcome Bell to their podcast. “Next year, it’ll be almost 20 years since we filmed [Drake & Josh], and I’m not quite sure we’ve ever sat down and talked.”

In Quiet on Set, Bell spoke out about being sexually assaulted by Brian Peck (no relation to Josh), a dialogue coach who worked on Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, according to Variety. Brian was arrested in 2003 and pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old, and he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and required to register as a sex offender, People adds.

In the preview clip of the podcast interview, Josh tells Bell, “[What] I could have never known at that age was all the things you were going through. … The separation started between us.”

Josh also seems to reference Bell’s past legal trouble — including the one day Bell spent in jail for a DUI conviction in 2016.

“What about the trauma you endured?” Josh asks Bell, who is shown tearing up at parts of the interview. “It’s so much deeper, it’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better now.’”

Josh, too, had personal struggles during his time in the Nickelodeon spotlight, as he revealed in a People preview of the podcast interview.

“You know what the show means to everyone,” he said. “You know that the moments that were great were great, and we were incredibly lucky to get to do this thing that we loved. But there’s also the truth of everything you went through and everything that was an experience for a kid that was unacceptable in so many ways, and you’ve got to wrestle with this. I remember people would ask me about the show, and I would say, ‘Well, I lost a hundred pounds and had to get sober at 21. Did I seem happy?’ Like, it’s a bit of a sign.”

The first part of Josh’s interview with Bell on the Good Guys podcast will be released on Monday, March 24, with the second part following on Thursday, March 27.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.