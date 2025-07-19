Jennifer Love Hewitt Issues Blunt Response to Sarah Michelle Gellar Feud Rumors

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt sent a blunt message about the rumors that she and Sarah Michelle Gellar are in a feud 28 years after I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered.

During an interview with Vulture for an article published on Friday, July 18, Hewitt, 46, finally addressed the reports that she and Gellar were on bad terms.

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt confessed. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?”

She then admitted, “I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out.”

In 1997, Hewitt portrayed Julie James, while Gellar played Helen Shivers in the teen slasher movie. The ’90s flick also starred Gellar’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, Muse Watson, Anne Heche, Bridgette Wilson, and Johnny Galecki, among others.

Of the rumored rift, Hewitt added, “That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’”

She concluded, “On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from.”

On July 18, a remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters. The reimagined film stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell and more. Additionally, Prinze Jr. and Hewitt reprised their characters.

The July 14 premiere of the new movie sparked feud rumors, as Hewitt and Gellar notably did not take photos together on the red carpet.

Gellar, 48, responded to the speculation in the comments of her Instagram update about the event.

“For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt, who is fantastic in the movie,” she wrote. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) now in theaters, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), streaming on MGM+