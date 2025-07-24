‘9-1-1’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Pitches an ‘IKWYDLS’-Inspired Storyline for Season 9

9-1-1 Season 9 is officially in production, and Jennifer Love Hewitt has the perfect idea for a spooky — and meta — storyline.

“What if I get a call at the 9-1-1 call center from a girl being chased by a fisherman? Wouldn’t that be fun?” she shared on the Tuesday, July 22, episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast, referring to her iconic role as Julie James in the I Know What You Did Last Summer films.

“It would be playful and it would be fun, like, in a Halloween episode. I’m putting it out there. I think that would be really good,” Hewitt continued. “Like, ‘9-1-1, what’s your emergency?’ [She says,] ‘I’m being chased by a guy with a hook!’ [Maddie’s like,] ‘Really? We’ve all seen that movie.’ Like, wouldn’t that be brilliant? And she’s like, ‘No, really!'”

Host Tommy DiDario told the actress that she “better tell the showrunner” about her story pitch. “Well, we’re telling them ’cause you have a giant podcast, in case you didn’t know,” she replied.

Hewitt returned to her famous horror role in the new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, which hit theaters earlier this month. Set 27 years after the original film, Julie helps a new group of friends fight off a new masked killer (a.k.a. The Fisherman) seeking revenge against them for their deadly actions the year prior.

On the podcast, Hewitt gushed about how the 9-1-1 cast has supported her latest project. “Ryan [Guzman] and Kenny [Choi] are going first opening weekend to see the movie, which is so cute,” she shared. “When you spend that many months a year with people, they really do become, like, a little family. And we go through so many emotional things together. Even though they’re fake, it’s still real emotions, so we have to hold each other up a lot. They’re a great group of people.”

As for which of the cast members she thinks would be the first killed in a horror movie? “Kenny’s not gonna want me to say Kenny, but I feel like it would be Kenny because he would be trying to do something dumb,” she quipped. “I don’t know what he’d be doing, but he would be, like, not taking it seriously, let me put it that way, and that would get him in trouble. I think Oliver [Stark] would probably go next, and then Ryan. But Angela [Bassett] and Aisha [Hinds] would be left standing, for sure.”

Earlier in the podcast discussion, Hewitt teased what fans can expect from the ABC procedural’s upcoming episodes. “Lots of emergencies. Obviously, this will be our first full season without Peter [Krause] on the show, which is heartbreaking because we all love him so much,” she said, referring to the shocking Season 8 death of Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash. “So, that’s gonna be different. I think everybody’s gonna change and evolve because he’s not on the show.

She added, “And then, lots of crazy stuff. I’m super interested to see what kind of breakdown Maddie’s gonna have this season, ’cause I always have some sort of breakdown. Hopefully I won’t get kidnapped this season, although it’s fun when I do.”

Hewitt’s character, Maddie, found herself in a horror movie situation during the show’s eighth season, as she got her throat slashed while trying to escape the clutches of a serial killer (played by Abigail Spencer). Luckily, she and her husband, Howard “Chimney” Han (Choi), ended the season on a happy note with the birth of their second child, a son named in honor of the late Bobby.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC