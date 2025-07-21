‘Match Game’: Martin Short Teases Throuple With Selena Gomez & Anthony Anderson

Martin Short talked about a throuple with Selena Gomez, Anthony Anderson, and more on an upcoming episode of Match Game. Selena Gomez even gave Cara Delevigne advice on it.

In an exclusive clip obtained by TV Insider, host Martin Short reads off a fill-in-the-blank question that has the celebrity panelists reeling. “Oh!” the host said before playing a tune with his mouth. “In throuple news, Adam and Eve are looking for a third. Applicants must be cool with nudity, heavy gardening, and blanks.”

Selena Gomez and Kevin Nealon had already matched with the contestant on the previous question, so they couldn’t answer this one, but Nealson asked, “Quick question: what does throuple mean?”

Delevigne, Anderson, Ziwe Fumudoh, and BD Wong were left to answer the question. Delevigne leaned over to Selena Gomez and whispered in her ear. The two discussed the possibilities of answers, and Gomez looked on with wide eyes.

“Cara is seeking help from Selena,” Short pointed out.

Anthony Anderson read the question out loud and said, “Heavy gardening. That means somebody is hairy.”

“First of all, you’re supposed to keep these thoughts to yourself, did you know that?” Martin Short asked.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” the Blackish star laughed.

“Remember that?” Short asked.

“Yes, my bad,” Anderson replied.

As Short waited for the celebrities to give their answers, he made a comment on Delevigne’s eyebrows. She said they are “always ready.” Once everyone was locked in, he turned to the contestant, Joy, for her answer. She said “Snakes!” to which Delevigne said, “That’s a good one.”

To find out if Joy matched with any of the celebrities and beat her opponent, Jordan, tune into Match Game on Wednesday, July 23 at 9/8c on ABC.

Other contestants this season include Adam Pally, Amy Sedaris, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Beanie Feldstein, Caroline Rhea, Constance Zimmer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ego Nwodim, Jackie Tohn, Jay Pharoah, Jim Belushi, Joel Kim Booster, Joel McHale, Kal Penn, Lamorne Morris, Pete Holmes, Randall Park , Thomas Lennon, Tituss Burgess , Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and Von Miller. Many of these celebrities have appeared on the game show before.

This is Short’s first time hosting Match Game. Alec Baldwin hosted the show from 2019 to 2021 before it was taken off the air.