James Carter Cathcart, the celebrated voice actor behind numerous characters in the English-language Pokémon anime, has died on July 8 at the age of 71.

Cathcart, also known as Jimmy Zoppi, was best known for voicing series rival Gary Oak, a role he began in 1998 and continued until his retirement in 2023, a span of roughly 25 years.

He first voiced Gary in Pokémon: The First Movie in 1998 and went on to portray the character in the original TV series. Over the years, he also lent his voice to Professor Oak, James of Team Rocket, Meowth, and several other characters, until retiring due to a throat cancer diagnosis.

In addition to Pokémon, Cathcart lent his vocal talents to characters like Vector the Crocodile in Sonic X and Chef Nagoya and Sir Gallant in Kirby: Right Back at Ya!

His extensive body of work made him one of the most versatile and enduring voices in English anime dubbing, and he was the only actor to appear in every season of the main Pokémon anime until his retirement.

Cathcart’s passing was announced via Instagram by voice actor Erica Schroeder, who wrote: “Rest in peace dear sweet man. 💔 I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you. One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us. James Carter Cathcart you were one of a kind, a gentle, beautiful, playful genius and I was happy to call you my friend.”

“Master of the pen, piano and microphone. Friend to many. Loving father and husband. Thank you for your gifts.”

Fans and anime aficionados were devastated by the news, as many grew up with Cathcart’s work. Condolences poured in from around the internet, expressing their admiration for his talent, gratitude for the characters he brought to life, and heartfelt sorrow at the loss of a voice that defined a generation of childhoods.

One fan on Instagram replied, “Rest in peace James, Meowth, Professor Oak, Lumis, Umbra, and Weevil. Thank u for the best childhood memories I could have ever gotten 😭🥹❤️”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace, James. I never met him, but I’ll always appreciate everything he did. My deepest condolences to all his family and friends during this time.”

James Carter Cathcart, the voice of Gary Oak, James, Meowth, Professor Oak, and many more, has passed away. He is not just a great voice actor; he is also an amazing and kind person who will be remembered for generations to come. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/t6KBDFHFim — Out of Context Pokémon (@OoCPokemon) July 10, 2025

“Such a big loss, a huge part of our childhoods, rest in peace,” wrote @SagaoVT on X (formerly Twitter)

“RIP to an icon and his iconic voice!,” wrote @VibeItUpBenzo.

The news of Cathcart’s death comes as a second blow to the Pokémon community, who lost another original voice actor just a year earlier when Rachael Lillis, the original voice of Misty and Jessie, passed away in 2024 after a battle with breast cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Martha, and daughter.