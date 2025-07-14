Gayle King‘s latest Instagram post is drawing negative criticism for her and her famous BFF, Oprah Winfrey.

The CBS Mornings anchor shared several snaps of herself, Winfrey, and Kris Jenner sporting items from Kim Kardashian‘s recent Skims collab with Roberto Cavalli. “Don’t you love when you admire what someone’s wearing and THEN they give you one? That’s how @krisjenner rolls on vacation!” King captioned the post. “Loving this @skims and @roberto_cavalli collab.”

King went on to joke, “I didn’t check with @oprah but I offered us up for a Skims campaign to promote if needed—you’re welcome @kimkardashian 🤣.”

Many of King’s Instagram followers were not fans of the TV personality using her platform to promote Kardashian’s brand. “I have been a Gayle fan. Not an Oprah fan. And never a [Kris] Jenner fan. Now done with you all opportunists,” one angered user commented underneath the post. “Will never watch CBS Mornings again. Gayle. You have sold out.”

Another commenter added, “Ugh how many private jets did you take to all get together?!? Wish you all did more to help our planet rather than pushing more products, while another wrote, “I’m as confused as the rest of the world. This trio sends bad vibes. Done with both Gayle and Oprah.”

A different user suggested that King sharing pics of the trio posing in the expensive swimwear on a boat could be in poor taste. “Wow. To be a billionaire. People can’t afford a roof over their heads or put food on the table,” they wrote. “[The] rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.”

In another comment, one person dubbed the group the “let them eat cake crew,” referring to the famous quote often associated with Marie Antoinette.

Not everyone was against the Skims promo, however. “QUEENS, LEGENDS, CHARLIE’S ANGLES! You all look so beautiful ♡,” Kim commented, while Khloé Kardashian gushed, “I love you ladies!!!! What fabulous girls you are!!!!!”

Lauren Sánchez Bezos commented, “Queens ❤️,” and Rachel Zoe wrote, “Obsessed with this!”

One fan lovingly referred to the group as “The RICHEST group of aunties on planet earth 🔥.” Another was down for King and Winfrey becoming Skims spokespersons, writing, “skims campaign when????????”

King shared more pics from her and Winfrey’s trip to Spain with Jenner via Instagram on Saturday, July 12. “Summer vacation in Spain 🇪🇸 Great people, insane accommodations, beautiful hikes, and the most delicious food!” she wrote alongside more boat pics and snapshots from scenic hikes and delicious food.

King and Winfrey were previously spotted hanging out with Jenner at Jeff Bezos’ Italian wedding to Lauren Sanchez last month. King has also faced backlash this year for participating in Bezos’ all-female Blue Origin space flight in April and for quoting a gay slur during a CBS Mornings interview with comedian Matteo Lane that same month.