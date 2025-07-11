Ryan Seacrest spoke about relationships on the July 10 episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He and cohosts Tanya Rad and Patty Rodriguez discussed the different kind of “flags” in relationships, with Seacrest admitting that he only considers there to be “red flags, green flags, and yellow flags.”

Rodriguez brought up the new buzz about “amber flags,” which she described as “not necessarily a reason to go running for the hills and completely dump them, but something to maybe be a little bit more on high alert, kind of gets your attention a little.” Two examples she gave were, “Let’s say they never introduce you to their friends, or they brush off serious conversations with jokes. Not bad, but it’s just, like, a little weird.”

Seacrest noted that those things would be “annoying,” but that he considers them “yellow flags,” pointing out that the color is similar to amber. “You just put a pin in it, right?” he added. “These things that you kind of file and if it becomes annoying or a theme, and it really irritates you, then it turns into a red flag.”

The Wheel of Fortune host then referenced his own personal life. “At this stage in my career of relationships, it’s either red or green,” Seacrest said. The trio went on to name different situations and define whether they’re red, green, or amber flags in their minds. Watch the video above to see the full breakdown!

Seacrest has never been married, but he’s been in a number of public relationships. Most recently, he dated Aubrey Paige for three years before they called it quits in 2021. However, he previously admitted that he “loves the idea” of one day getting married and having kids.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” he said on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2022. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”