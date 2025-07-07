Ryan Seacrest Reunites With School Friends & Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Ryan Seacrest fans have complimented the Wheel of Fortune host’s youthful looks after he shared a photo reuniting with his old Dunwoody High School classmates over the July 4th weekend.

“Caught up with Dunwoody High School buddies. Go, Wildcats,” the American Idol host captioned the snap, which showed Seacrest sitting on a sofa in a bar with three of his old friends.

Fans immediately flooded the comments, with many pointing out how much younger Seacrest looks than his school pals.

“Wow, you must have good living! You look so much younger than your friends!!!” said one X user.

“Ryan, we desperately need your secret to eternal youth!” quipped an Instagram commenter.

Another added, “Ryan has the youth of the rich and famous. I also think the fact that he smiles on TV all the time keeps him young. Being a friendly host and spreading joy to all creates good karma, supple skin and fantastic hair.”

“You have a good hair gene!!!!” said another.

“Hey Ryan, why do you look so much younger in your classmates?” asked a Facebook user.

“Damn Ryan you look great!! A couple of the fellas look like your teachers not your classmates,” another added.

Another joked, “Dude you don’t age.”

“Ryan your looking great,” one fan added.

Seacrest attended Dunwoody High School in DeKalb County, Georgia, graduating in 1992. He’s spoken in the past about his school days, revealing how he would make the morning announcements.

In a September 2024 Instagram post, Seacrest shared a behind-the-scenes video from Wheel of Fortune, where he and his co-host Vanna White reminisced about their high school teachers.

“One of the people that stands out to me was our high school principal,” Seacrest shared. “Because I had to audition to be the morning announcement person… every morning, I would go in and do that, and I would see the principal, and we became very close. And so she helped me out and gave me good inspiration.”

He also revealed that his old high school principal “came to visit me on one of my shows,” with White adding, “She gave you your start…”

“She technically gave me my start,” Seacrest replied. “I was nervous every day doing the morning announcements for the whole school. She calmed me down and just, day after day doing it. But it’s true, you really remember those moments that are crystalized in such an important time.”

On Air with Ryan Seacrest‘s co-hosts Sisanie Villaclara, Tanya Rad, and Patty Rodriguez visited Dunwoody High back in 2020, where they spoke with Seacrest’s former principal.

“What happened was, when he started making the announcements, homeroom attendance improved. People got there faster, no one was ever late anymore,” she said. “He would come in and make it like a radio show, and say, ‘Good morning, Dunwoody!'”

You can watch the tour of Seacrest's old high school in the video above