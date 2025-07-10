Duck Dynasty fans got to know Phil Robertson when the show aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. However, when the series returned in 2025 as Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Phil’s son Willie Robertson was at the helm, with the patriarch nowhere to be seen.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is in the midst of its first season, with another 10 episodes on the way for Season 2 in the future. Scroll down for everything we know about what happened to Phil and why he won’t be appearing on the revival.

What happened to Phil Robertson?

Phil died on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79. His family announced the news in a statement just days before Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered on June 1.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” the family said. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”

What was Phil Robertson diagnosed with?

Phil was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and blood disease in 2024. His sons Jase Robertson and Al Robertson first shared the news on their Unashamed podcast in December.

“Phil’s not doing well,” Jase shared at the time. “I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

He said the blood disease was causing problems with Phil’s body, then added that Phil has “early stages of Alzheimer’s so if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well.” He also admitted that his dad couldn’t walk around “without crying in pain.”

Willie expanded on the diagnosis in an interview with Fox News Digital later that month, revealing that Phil’s blood disorder was causing him to “produce too much blood.”

What were Phil Robertson’s last words?

Phil’s granddaughter, Sadie Robertson, revealed that “one of the last things” he said to her was, “Full strength ahead.” She said she was “sitting with” him on the day that he died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Robertson (@realwilliebosshog)

Sadie’s dad, Willie, also revealed the last words he heard from his own father. “The last words he said to me as I leaned down over his weakened body was, ‘You’re my brother,’” Willie shared. “It made total sense to me. He always told me we were coworkers in the Kingdom of God. Maybe that’s why I always just called him Phil.”

Why isn’t Phil Robertson on Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Phil didn’t participate in the revival series because of his declining health. Instead, the show focuses on Willie, his wife Korie Robertson, and their kids and grandkids.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E