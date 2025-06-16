Phyllis Robertson was feeling the recent loss of her father, Phil Robertson, on Father’s Day. The daughter of Duck Dynasty‘s OG patriarch paid tribute to him on Sunday, June 15, while also honoring her husband and son.

“Father’s Day feels different this year,” Phyllis shared. “It’s my first without my dad here, and I miss him deeply. But even in the ache, I see God’s goodness in the men around me—my husband, and now my son as he raises two sons of his own. What a gift to witness the love, strength, and faith passed down from one generation to the next.”

Phil died in May at the age of 79. He and Phyllis connected for the first time in early 2020 after she discovered he was her biological father a few months prior. Phyllis was born in the 1970s after Phil had an affair, and her biological mother placed her up for adoption. Phil, who shared four sons with wife Kay Robertson, did not know Phyllis existed until she reached out and shared what she’d learned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Robertson Thomas (@phyllisduckdaughter)

During the five years that they knew each other, Phyllis and Phil developed a close relationship. He and Kay welcomed her into the Robertson family with open arms.

In the weeks since Phil’s death, Phyllis has posted a number of tributes on Instagram. In one, she wrote, “These are just a small glimpse of the countless moments we hold dear. We’re truly moved by the overwhelming love and prayers shared by so many whose lives were impacted by Dad. We wish we had more time, but we have overwhelming joy knowing he has met Jesus face to face.”

In another post, she reflected on the time they spent in the kitchen together. “Spending time together preparing and eating these meals are some of my favorite memories,” Phyllis admitted. “He taught me how to make jambalaya before he taught me to duck hunt. I’ll miss his food, but I know that he taught me and many others how to carry on cooking these decades-old recipes. I wonder if he’s up in heaven now, serving up some of his best dishes. I can only imagine the look on Jesus’s face when he takes that first bite of my dad’s mayhaw jelly! Sweet perfection!”