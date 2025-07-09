What Is Terry Moran Up to Post-ABC News Firing? An Update on His Life and Career

Terry Moran has kept himself busy in the month since he was fired from ABC News.

Moran was suspended from the new network on June 8 after he criticized White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and President Donald Trump on X. In the since-deleted tweet — which was reposted by CNN’s Brian Stelter — Moran described Miller as “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” and called both Miller and Trump “world-class” haters.

Just two days later, ABC News announced that they parted ways with Moran, as his post was a “clear violation” of the network’s policies. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” a spokesperson for the channel said in a statement to TVLine.

Moran didn’t stay down for long, as he launched his own Substack on July 11. “I’m gonna be reporting and interviewing and just sharing with you and hoping to hear from you as well,” he said in a video shared to his Substack and X accounts. “So, it will be a few days, maybe a little bit longer. [I’ve] got to get some stuff sorted out, but [I] can’t wait to see you. Thanks.”

Moran has continued to post a mix of news and personal updates via his Substack, from conversations with California governor Gavin Newsom and journalist Anand Giridharadas to sharing poetry and photos of his kids.

Outside of continuing his journalism work, Moran has also squeezed in plenty of quality time with his family. He and his wife, Johanna Cox, simultaneously celebrated the 4th of July and their wedding anniversary earlier this month.

“​​You’re my whole heart, my whole life, my dream come true, my sugar sugar. Ten years married today—can’t wait for decades more,” Moran captioned an Instagram snap of Cox on Friday, July 4. “Happy anniversary, my Johanna.”

In an anniversary Instagram post of her own, Cox wrote, “Married 10 years today ❤️🤍💙 (btw, did I ever tell you this was the song I almost walked down the aisle to?)”

The family also snapped a sweet selfie during a recent trip to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan. “Our annual climb and Christmas card photo achieved 🙌🏻,” Cox captioned the Monday, July 7, Instagram photo.

Moran previously defended the tweet that got him fired while chatting with Tim Miller for Bulwark last month. “You don’t sacrifice your citizenship as a journalist, and your job is not to be objective,” he stated. “There is no Mount Olympus of objectivity where a Mandarin class of wise people have no feelings about their society. We’re all in this together.”

Moran added, “What you have to be is fair and accurate, and I would refer to the interview with the president that I did, or a lot of my work. And I would also say that this, while very hot, is an observation, a description that was accurate and true.”