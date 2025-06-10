The Robertson family gathered to honor Phil Robertson with a Celebration of Life event on May 29, just four days after he died at the age of 79. On June 7, Phil’s official YouTube page uploaded footage from the event.

Despite being in poor health herself, Phil’s widow, Kay Robertson, was in the front row of the service. She appeared to be in good spirits, even laughing and smiling at times when the cameras panned to her.

The event featured eulogies from Phil’s children, and gatherers got to look back at some of their favorite moments from his life. Several of those throwback clips included Miss Kay, his high school sweetheart. The two exchanged wedding vows in 1964 and legally got married four years later.

In an interview published on June 5, Willie Robertson told USA Today Network that his mom was “not in the best of health” and that the family was “trying to help her out as much as [they] can.” He pointed out that she “lost her partner of 60 years” and added that she was “depressed,” in addition to her physical ailments.

“Kay is struggling with a lot of falls,” Willie’s wife, Korie Robertson, told TV Insider in May. “I think she forgets that she can’t really walk, so she’ll fall, and that’s been hard to deal with.” Phil was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before his death, so the family has had a lot on their plates.

Miss Kay and Phil briefly separated at one point during their marriage, and it was revealed in 2020 that he’d fathered a child outside of the marriage in the 1970s. He developed a close relationship with that daughter, Phyllis, in the five years that they knew each other. Miss Kay also welcomed Phyllis into the family with open arms.

Before her health took a turn, Miss Kay filmed scenes for Duck Dynasty: The Revival. She appeared in the premiere episode on June 1.

