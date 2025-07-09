It’s been nearly 20 months since Jasmine Roth‘s now 5-year-old daughter, Hazel, had tonsil and adenoid reduction surgery in November 2023 after being diagnosed with pediatric sleep apnea. In a new interview with Future of Personal Health, the HGTV star revealed how Hazel is doing today.

“Hazel is sleeping like a champ!” Roth confirmed. “Five or six weeks after surgery, she slept through the night for the first time, which means we slept through the night. She has no issues, just goes to sleep, sleeps through the night, and wakes up in the morning, which anybody with a child knows is a big deal.”

Roth admitted she “didn’t even know kids could have sleep apnea” before Hazel got her diagnosis. She said the child’s “sleep struggles” began when she was as young as 6 months old. It wasn’t until Hazel was 3 when “she started doing this weird snorting noise when she slept,” which eventually led the family to an ENT doctor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“He told us her adenoids and tonsils were swollen, and she would probably need surgery because she had sleep apnea,” Roth explained. They did a sleep study before jumping right into surgery, and the tests revealed that Hazel had “borderline severe sleep apnea” because she was waking up “up to seven times per hour.”

That’s when Roth knew her daughter needed the surgery, which she said was a “quick” recovery and “game-changer” for the toddler. “This was definitely not on my radar, and I wish it had been, because I think if it had been, I would have been a little bit more prone to diagnose it, or at least notice it and get it diagnosed sooner,” she added.

Since the ordeal with Hazel’s health issues, Roth and her husband, Brett Roth, have gone on to welcome another baby girl. Their second daughter, Darla, was born in September 2024. Darla was born one month early and Roth nearly gave birth to her on the side of the road. The infant spent 15 days in the NICU before her parents could take her home.