‘Patience’ Sneak Peek: Patience Leaves Bea’s Birthday Party in Tears After Painful Interaction (VIDEO)

Being misunderstood is a painful experience for many, but particularly for Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) in Patience on PBS. The young autistic woman who works in the York Criminal Records Office has had her whole world broken open by her unexpected partnership with Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser).

As their professional relationship has grown, so, too, has their friendship, and while Bea is showing great strides in understanding how the neurodivergent Patience sees the world, Patience is still struggling with connecting with others from work in the crime drama in the TV Insider exclusive clip above. But one person is interested in Patience — Elliot (Tom Lewis), who asks her out on a date in the scene.

The video above is from Patience Season 1 Episode 5, airing this Sunday, July 13, at 8/7c on PBS. In the penultimate episode of the season, a body disappears from the morgue. Is it body snatchers or did the corpse “walk” away? The victim is the brother of Patience’s friend Billy. Could Billy’s brother still be alive and if he is — where has he gone and who wanted him dead?

Work pressures are hard enough as it is without the added stress of bonding with colleagues. Patience is stressed by the idea of going to Bea’s birthday party at a bar, but she braves the stressful scenario regardless to show up for her friend. Elliot asks if she wants to grab coffee at the beginning of the scene, but Patience doesn’t like the drink at all, so she doesn’t see the logic in that. Elliot clarifies that he’s asking her out on a date, and she’s taken aback. Patience tells him that she’ll have to think about it, but as previously teased, this is the beginning of a budding romance.

Patience finds Bea in the bar, and she’s standing with DS Jake Hunter (Nathan Welsh), who has never really been Patience’s biggest fan. He rudely laughs at Patience’s birthday gift for Bea: a thimble. Jake thinks it’s a ridiculous gift for Bea, who apparently isn’t much of a sewer, but what Jake is missing is the emotional symbolism of the item that made Patience choose it as a gift in the first place. Patience wants to leave due to the overwhelm of the embarrassment, but Bea urges her to stay. Before she walks out, Bea says that Patience made her night just “by showing up” and giving her the gift.

“I get it, it protects you. It eases your worries about getting hurt,” Bea says. Patience nods in agreement as Bea adds, “You know, you make things feel easier for me as well.”

Patience, still struggling with this quick but impactful party experience, leaves with tears in her eyes. Find out what happens next in Patience Episode 5 on Sunday, July 13.

Patience, Sundays, 8/7c, PBS