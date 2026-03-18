‘Patience’ Renewed for Season 3 With New Star Returning — Everything We Know

Patience Season 2 hasn’t aired on PBS yet — in fact, it doesn’t even have a premiere date — but the British crime drama has already been renewed for Season 3 on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Patience is an adaptation of the popular French series Astrid. It stars Purvis as Patience Evans, a woman in her early 20s with autism who works in the York Criminal Records Office. Her life gets turned upside-down by an unexpected partnership with Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser), who notices her keen eye for detail. Patience’s ability to notice patterns in even the trickiest of cases is a credit to her neurodivergent brain.

Here’s everything we know about Patience Season 3.

Is Patience renewed?

Yes, Patience Season 2 is expected to air in 2026 on PBS, and it will return for Season 3 on Channel 4 in the U.K., with a U.S. release to follow.

When does Patience Season 2 come out in the U.S.?

A U.S. premiere date has not been announced yet, but Season 2 came out in January 2026 in the U.K.

Patience Season 1 came out in January 2025 on Channel 4 and in June 2025 on PBS, so Season 2 might come out in June 2026 on PBS.

When does Patience Season 3 come out in the U.K.?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time. The series was quickly renewed for Season 3 after Season 2 ended in February. Filming was set to begin in March 2026, according to Channel 4.

Given that Season 1 came out in January 2025 and Season 2 in January 2026, it’s likely that Patience Season 3 will come out in January 2027 on Channel 4, with a June premiere date to follow on PBS.

What happens in Patience Season 2?

Big changes are coming in the second season. As previously reported, Fraser is not returning as DI Bea Metcalf. Her departure hasn’t been explained, but it could have been due to scheduling conflicts, as Fraser was announced as a cast member for a new series called Mint in March 2025, and Patience Season 2 went into production in May 2025.

Jessica Hynes joins Season 2 as the new DI, Frankie Monroe.

Patience Season 2 will be longer, with eight episodes instead of six. Channel 4’s description for Season 2 says, “Patience will continue her work in the police criminal records department of City of York Police after establishing herself as an invaluable member of the team, bringing her unique insight into a series of perplexing cases. However, when a new boss, Detective Frankie Monroe, brings a very different management style, it proves tricky for them both to navigate. Love is also in the air in this series as Patience begins a relationship with a work colleague, Elliot, and the police department gets a makeover with the arrival of a new PR consultant, all whilst tackling intriguing crimes in extraordinary settings such as York Minster.”

After a bumpy start, Patience and Frankie eventually become friends, and their relationship will continue to evolve in Season 3 when Hynes returns as the DI.

Who is in the Patience cast?

In addition to Purvis and Hynes, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Nathan Welsh as DS Jake Hunter, Mark Benton as Calvin Baxter, Adrian Rawlins as Douglas Gilmore, Ali Ariaie as DC Will Akbari, Connor Curren as Billy Thompson, Liza Sadovy as Dr. Loretta Parsons, and Tom Lewis as Elliot Scott.

Returning cast for Season 3 includes Purvis and Hynes, along with Welsh, Benton, Rawlins, Lewis, Ariaie, and Sadovy.